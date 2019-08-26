OSHP investigates motorcycle crash

JACKSON — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a motorcycle injury crash Friday on State Route 93, about four miles south of Jackson at 5:39 p.m., stated a news release from the post.

Benjamin Baird, 41, of Gallipolis, was headed south on Ohio 93 when his bike reportedly went off the right side of the roadway. He began to lose control then came back onto the road where his bike overturned, according to the news release. Baird sustained incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Holzer Medical Center of Jackson by Jackson County EMS. He was then relayed to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, W.Va., by helicopter. Baird was reportedly not wearing a helmet when he crashed, according to the news release.

State Route 93 remained open utilizing one lane of traffic while the scene was being processed by the on-scene troopers. Other agencies assisting with the crash was the Jackson Fire Department and Jackson County Emergency Medical Services.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-8.jpg