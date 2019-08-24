Board of Elections announces candidates, polling location changes

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia Board of Elections recently released listings of official candidates running in the upcoming November election as well as changes to area polling locations.

The Gallia Board of elections recently voted to consolidate all polling locations within Gallipolis Township to a single location at the activity center and gymnasium of First Baptist Church located at 1100 Fourth Avenue, Gallipolis. Chris Burnett, deputy director of the Gallia Board of Elections, stated the primary goal was to consolidate all single-precinct voting locations within the township to one multi-precinct location for the sake of efficiency.

According to a release from the board of elections, it says the Ohio Secretary of State’s Manual says, “Multi-precinct voting locations increase the efficiency by which voters check-in, reduce the possibility of voter confusion, and adapt easily to an e-poll book environment.”

Gallia implemented electronic poll books in the 2017 general election.

Though all four previous locations in Gallipolis Township were ADA compliant, the board feels the gym at First Baptist Church is even more accessible. The change in location, it says, will allow voters to be under one roof with “plenty of parking” in an ADA compliant facility.

“One concern the Democrats and Republicans both had was that we not reduce the current number of precincts,” Burnett said,” so precincts are not changing. We are just moving buildings. The parties can still appoint the same number of poll workers, and central committee members will stay the same.”

Polling location changes and voter registration information can be found online at gallianet.net/BOE

Below is a list of each precinct’s previous and current location.

Gallipolis City One is moving from Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church at 541 Second Avenue in Gallipolis to First Baptist Church. Gallipolis City Two is moving from Grace United Methodist at 600 Second Avenue in Gallipolis to First Baptist Church. Gallipolis City Three is moving from Gallia Early Childhood Center at 77 Mill Creek Road in Gallipolis to First Baptist. Gallipolis Township precinct voters are also moving from the Gallia Senior Citizens Center from 1167 State Route 160 to First Baptist Church in Gallipolis.

The following are Gallia candidates running for election in November 2019.

Michael Blaine is running for the seat of Addison Township Trustee. Lisa Reuter is running for the seat of fiscal officer of Addison Township. Joseph Roush is running for as seat of Cheshire Township Trustee and Amy Edwards seeks to be its fiscal officer. Michael Harrison is running for a Clay Township Trustee spot and Wanda Waugh is running to be its fiscal officer. John Doss and Brady Swain are both competing for an unexpired term of Clay Township Trustee set to end December 31, 2021. David Diddle and David Snyder are both running to become a Gallipolis Township Trustee. C. Ronnie Carmichael is running to be Gallipolis Township Fiscal Officer.

David Holley is running to be a Green Township Trustee and Howard Joe Foster is running to be its fiscal officer. Tony Conley and Randall Hammond are running to become a Greenfield Township Trustee. Debrah Bartels is running to be Greenfield Township Fiscal Officer. Timmy Caldwell is running to become a Guyan Township Trustee and Rachel Fellure is running to be its fiscal officer. Charles Edward McGuire and Jack Slone are running to become a Harrison Township Trustee. Kaitlin Angell and Toni Ford are running for a position to become Harrison Township Fiscal Officer.

R. Ryan Alderman, Bryce Taylor and Roger Meade are running to be named a Huntington Township Trustee. Ashly Alley and Sheri Marcum is running for a position to be Huntington Township Fiscal Officer. Randall Adkins and Richard Shaddeau are both running to be named a Morgan Township Trustee. Brenda Cadle and Molly Hash are both running for a position as Morgan Township Fiscal Officer. Mike Waugh is running to be named an Ohio Township Trustee and Raymond Scott Gibson seeks to be its fiscal officer. James Blair, Bradley Davies and John Kevin Gill are seeking to be named a Perry Township Trustee. Cheryl Ruff is running for the position of Perry Township Fiscal Officer.

Carlos Caldwell, Bryan Jones and Christopher Kimmel are running to become a Raccoon Township Trustee. Ruth Millhone is running to become Racoon Township Fiscal Officer. Robert Massie, James Thevenir and Luke Vollborn are running to become a Springfield Township Trustee. Courtney Burnett is running to be named Springfield Township Fiscal Officer. John E. Straight is running for a position of Walnut Township Trustee and Ruby Stanley is running to be named its fiscal officer.

Ed Butler, Beth James and Terry Halley are running for one of two positions on the Gallia County Local Schools District Board of Education. Brandon Twyman is running for an unexpired term on the board set to finish December 31, 2021. John O’Brien, Amee Rees and Morgan Saunders are running for three positions on the Gallipolis City Schools Board of Education.

Joan Cornelius is running for a position with the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center in sub-district 7. Thomas Metcalf is running for a position with the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center in sub-district 5 and David G. Stiffler, Jr., is running for a position with the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center in sub-district 3.

Eugene T. Layton is running for a position as Centerville Mayor. David House is running to be fiscal officer of Centervile and Marlin D. Rose is running for a position on the Centerville Village Council. Daryl Hager is running for Crown City Mayor. Paul Dillon and Lorna Fulks are running to be named Crown City Fiscal Officer. Neal Fulks, Lisa Nance, Christina Ray and Dennis Ripley are running for two seats on the Crown City Village Council.

Michael Brown and Michael Fulks are running for two seats on Gallipolis City Commission. Robert “Matt” Easter is running to be named Rio Grande Mayor. Sandra Perry is running for a position on the Rio Grande Board of Public Affairs. Joshua Whealdon is running to be named mayor of Vinton.

Of upcoming levies and issues, Gallia residents will be asked to vote on the continuation of a quarter of one percent sales and use tax for the next five years to fund the operation of the Gallia 911 system. Clay Township residents will be asked to approve or disapprove a .7 mill tax for the next five years for fire protection. Morgan Township residents will be asked to approve or disapprove of a 1.0 mill tax for five years for fire protection. Raccoon Township residents will be asked to approve or disapprove of a .4 mill tax for five years for fire protection and Walnut Township residents will also be asked to approve or disapprove of a 1.0 mill tax for five years for fire protection.

