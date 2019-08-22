St. Louis Spaghetti Fundraiser Saturday

GALLIPOLIS — Saint Louis Catholic Church at 85 State Street will be holding its annual spaghetti dinner, starting this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Father Tom Hamm has served as the church’s priest since 2011. The church was reportedly started in the 1850s.

The dinner is considered one of the church’s big fundraisers for the year with another such fundraiser in the form of fish fries during the Lenten season. The church has previously used funds to upgrade aging electrical structures within its facility.

“All together, we still have other things like replacing doors and maybe some shingles and the roof in a couple years,” said Hamm previously. “It’d be nice to not have to do it, but we’re just like everybody else.”

The spaghetti dinner has been an ongoing tradition for several years now.

Meals are $10 for adults and $5 for children up to 12. Three and under eat free. Freezable one quart containers of sauce go for $8. Dinner includes spaghetti with homemade sauce, meatballs, salad, bread, a beverage.

Prize drawings will also be had.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-7.jpg