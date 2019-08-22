Tractor Supply hosts adoption event

GALLIPOLIS — On Saturday, Aug. 24, Gallipolis Tractor Supply Company will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during their annual Out Here with Animals celebration – a month-long event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them. As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.

“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Gallipolis community,” said Joyce McDonald, manager of the Gallipolis Tractor Supply. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Gallipolis store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”

On Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Gallipolis community is invited to visit their Tractor Supply store to support local pet adoption groups by helping find a great home for animals in need. Participating local organizations that will be on site include: Mason County Animal Shelter on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Gallia County Canine Unit 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the adoptions, customers will have the opportunity to visit a bake sale and K-9 Unit Demonstration.

Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of Out Here with Animals, Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Gallipolis rescues and shelters.