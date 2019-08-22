LocalFest Saturday

OHIO VALLEY — A well-known area musician has put together a free musical festival celebrating live local music.

The inaugural LocalFest will take place this Saturday, Aug. 24, noon-11 p.m. at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park amphitheater in Point Pleasant.

The concert has no cost for admission and 10 Ohio Valley area local bands/solo artists will be featured throughout the day.

Musician Matt Metheney was the one with the idea for this musical festival and along with the help of Tommy Mayes, sponsors, and the City of Point Pleasant, LocalFest will be more than a dream, but rather a reality come Saturday.

“I’ve been in the music business for a few years now, working my way up the ladder and have always seen how much great talent is right here at home, so for a long time now I’ve always wanted to put something like this together to showcase these artists in our area,” said Metheny. “Some have never gotten to be heard, some play every weekend. I wanted to have a chance for everyone to enjoy these artists, these guys and girls put countless number of hours in practice and travel and expenses and they need to be heard.”

The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department will have food and drinks available for purchase for the festival goers and there will also be a beer garden under the gazebo for adults 21 and over. However, this event is family friendly and the beer sales and consumption stay within the beer garden. A few of the artists will have their merchandise available for purchase with them.

“We would love to see a packed Riverfront for this because it means the world to us artists to look out and see people enjoying what we put our hearts and souls in and help us make this grow to a bigger and better event,” said Metheny. “Come enjoy the day with us, get pictures, meet the bands, have a good time, and enjoy Point Pleasant and the local talent we have here.”

At noon, Bretton Lee Casto, will kick off the day of music. Casto is a country music artist from Mason. Following, at 1 p.m., Next Level, Mason County local band, will take the stage. Next Level performs rock/dance hits spanning from the 70’s all the way to today.

At 2 p.m., Erik Atkinson, an Athens County performer will be performing some country tunes. Following, at 3 p.m., Cornstalk will take the stage, performing a variety of country and rock music.

At 4 p.m., B.J. Leach of Mason County will take the stage performing some of his original music. Following, at 5 p.m., Dillon Jarrell, will take the stage, a Gallia County country music singer and songwriter born and raised in Gallipolis, Ohio.

At 6 p.m., Brent Patterson, a Meigs County musician, both a singer and guitarist, will be performing contemporary folk, Americana, and acoustic roots music. Following, at 7 p.m., Dale Harper and the Highlanders, a West Virginia rock band, will be playing rock tunes ranging anywhere from Haggard to Nirvana.

At 8 p.m., Keith McGrath’s Big Gas Band, an Athens local band, will be performing a variety of music ranging from blues, rock, to acoustic sets.

Metheny and his band will be rounding out the evening, taking the stage at 9 p.m.

Metheny is a singer-songwriter from Meigs County and has opened for many acts, including Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Chris Jansen. He has performed at the 2018 and 2016 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn.

Currently, he has four songs on the radio and on all the music download sites. He has even been nominated for a Grammy for his song “Drunk on Memories” as well as a Globe Music Award. His producer is country legend Doc Holiday and recently he has been the opening act for the Kentucky Headhunters. After LocalFest, he will be returning to Sony in Nashville to record brand new songs.

“We would love to have a great turnout so we can make this grow into something bigger and have this twice a year,” said Metheny. “I’ve been there standing in the crowd watching, wishing I could be on stage, this is the wishers chance to be the star.”

Sponsors include Alltek Environmental and Construction, the Mothman Urban Legend Bar and Grill, Rollins Excavating, Farmers Bank, SFS Truck Sales, Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital, Angie Zimmerman Realty, and Ohio Valley Bank.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

