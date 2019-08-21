Spaghetti dinner fundraiser this Friday

MASON COUNTY — Fundraising efforts are still being held around the area for one young warrior in Point Pleasant.

This Friday, Aug. 23, from 5-8 p.m. at the First Church of God Fellowship Center located at 2401 Jefferson Avenue in Point Pleasant a benefit spaghetti dinner will be held for Lewis Bryant Jr. This event has been organized by Paula Durst and the meal will be supplied by some of the areas favorite restaurants. The meal will consist of spaghetti, the main dish, along with side dishes such as salad and bread sticks. A dessert will also be provided. The meals will be available as dine in or take out. Items, as well as gift cards, from area merchants and friends will be raffled off that evening and a 50/50 raffle will be held as well. Also, members of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #248 will have giveaways consisting of hats, buttons, and key chains that say “Fighting Cancer is my Super Power” in honor of Bryant.

As previously reported, no matter what has been thrown at him, Bryant keeps a smile through his battle with metastatic osteosarcoma and his family, his friends, and his community stand behind him and support him.

Another benefit happening this month includes one at Maggie’s Diner in New Haven, owned by Bruce Adams and Marjorie Adams. They will be donating five percent of all sales for the rest of this month to Bryant and his family.

Other donation options happening include the Lewis Bryant Fundraiser Facebook page organized by Ruthie Sheets and Kimberly Handley Hunt has an account for Bryant at City National Bank that was started at the beginning of Bryant’s battle. For those who wish to contribute, they can take a donation in Hunt’s name with “Lewis Bryant” written in the memo to City National Bank or can donate through PayPal at lewisbryantdonation@outlook.com.

For continued updates on Bryant, follow Lewis Bryant Jr. Updates #TeamLewie on Facebook.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

