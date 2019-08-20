Jobless numbers for Gallia, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — The latest state and county numbers are out in regards to jobless rates in Ohio, with rates in Meigs and Gallia counties up slightly from the previous month.

Out of 88 counties. Meigs County ranked at number three and Gallia County ranked at number 15 in regards to unemployment rates in July. Meigs had a rate of 7 percent, up from June’s 6.6 percent rate of unemployment. Gallia had a rate of 5.8 percent unemployment, also up from June’s 5.2 percent rate of unemployment. Monroe County had the highest rate of unemployment at 7.5 percent while Mercer County had the lowest rate at 2.9 percent.

From June, unemployment rates increased in 87 counties and decreased in one county. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.6 percent in July. Five counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent in July. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Wyandot, 3.2 percent; Auglaize, 3.3 percent; Putnam, 3.4 percent; and Holmes, 3.5 percent. Seven counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.5 percent in July. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Athens, 7.1 percent; Meigs, 7 percent; Adams, 6.8 percent; Scioto, 6.6 percent; and Huron and Trumbull, 6.5 percent.

Ohio and U.S. Employment Situation (Seasonally Adjusted)

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in July 2019, unchanged from June. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 4,500 over the month, from a revised 5,588,500 in June to 5,593,000 in July 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in July was 235,000, up 2,000 from 233,000 in June. The number of unemployed has decreased by 28,000 in the past 12 months from 263,000. The July unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6 percent in July 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 3.7 percent, unchanged from June, and down from 3.9 percent in July 2018.

Total Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment (Seasonally Adjusted)

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 4,500 over the month, from a revised 5,588,500 in June to 5,593,000 in July, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Goods-producing industries, at 937,400, added 1,400 jobs from June. Gains in manufacturing (+3,200) and mining and logging (+100) exceeded losses in construction (-1,900). The private service-providing sector, at 3,872,800, added 1,100 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+2,600), educational and health services (+500), information (+200), and other services (+200) surpassed losses in professional and business services (-1,400), trade, transportation, and utilities (-600), and financial activities (-400). Government employment, at 782,800, increased 2,000 as gains in local (+2,000) and federal (+100) government outweighed losses in state government (-100).

From July 2018 to July 2019, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 25,200. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 3,600. Manufacturing gained 6,100 jobs in nondurable goods (+5,000) and durable goods (+1,100). Construction lost 2,900 jobs while mining and logging employment increased 400. Private service-providing industries added 18,400 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+11,600), educational and health services (+10,700), professional and business services (+2,100), and other services (+500) outpaced losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-4,100), financial activities (-1,500), and information (-900). Government employment increased 3,200 with gains in state (+1,800), federal (+700), and local (+700) government.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Beth Sergent contributed to this report.