Woman struck by train in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A woman who apparently stumbled onto the path of an oncoming train in New Haven Tuesday morning escaped serious injury, according to police reports.

New Haven Police Chief Dave Hardwick said a woman in her mid-40’s, whose name is not being released, was walking in the area behind the New Haven Library, when she stumbled onto the railroad tracks. The incident happened around 10 a.m.

The train, Hardwick said, was traveling approximately 15 miles per hour when it struck her. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and the chief said drugs or alcohol might have been involved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

