Live from the Woodside stage

The second annual Love for Lewis Benefit Concert brought music to the Woodside Stage in Patriot Saturday to benefit the Phil Lewis Memorial Scholarship. Playing the stage were local musicans Devin Henry and Dillon Jarrell Band, pictured, as well as The Stringbenders and the Blue Z Band. The benefit also featured cornhole, a silent auction and concessions.

