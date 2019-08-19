Randolph takes the stage this Friday

POINT PLEASANT — Only two performers remain on the roster for the summer concert series, Mayor’s Night Out, which will be wrapping up at the end of this month.

This Friday evening, Scotty Randolph will take the stage at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant filling the amphitheater with the music of country, blues, and southern rock persuasion.

Randolph was born and raised in the Midwest and has family roots in West Virginia. He has been busy performing in several venues around Indiana including Murphy’s Crafthouse, The Wine Stable, Pax Verum Brewing Company, Conner’s Kitchen and Bar, Foxgardin Kitchen and Ale, and The Boathouse to name a few. His debut single was “Turn it Around” and his newly released single is “Rollin’ With Me.” Randolph shared on his Facebook page, “I have fallen back on music more times than I can count in my life. I feel blessed to be able to use my talents to bring joy to people.”

All shows in the Mayor’s Night Out concert series begin at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings and are held in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. Admission is free.

Following Randolph’s performance, on Aug. 30, Karen Allen will be rounding out the summer concert series performing a variety of folk and rock music.

According to Allen’s biography on her musical website, she was born and raised in Point Pleasant which has affected her life and her music. Though she is grounded in country folk and roots rock, Allen still gravitates towards indie pop, alternative rock, and experimental sounds. All of these influences fuel a musical landscape for telling her unique story of love, loss, forgiveness, and transcendence. Her upcoming release, “Here We Are Now,” is the culmination of a life beset with extraordinary experiences.

Some information from www.facebook.com/pg/ScottyRandolphMusic and www.karenallenmusic.com was used in this article.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP