Field of Hope to hold ‘Faith House’ open house

BIDWELL — Field of Hope will soon be holding an open house at 11821 Ohio 160 on Aug. 26 to celebrate a ribbon cutting for its Faith House.

The event is slated to start at noon and is open to the public with a hog roast and open-fire beans to share.

US Congressman Bill Johnson and Ohio State Representative Ryan Smith are anticipated to attend the event.

“The Faith House is a recovery house and a lower level of treatment from the Hope House that we have now,” said Field of Hope CEO Kevin Dennis. “We’ll be able to move ladies from the Hope House to the Field House. Some might go directly there depending on their assessment when they come. We’ll start working with them to get their life back together.”

The Field of Hope is an ongoing community project with roots in the Vinton Baptist Church which eventually grew into its own as a faith-based, nonprofit organization that aims to combat addiction and serve as a community outreach program. The Field of Hope campus is centered at the old North Gallia High School where ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the old school building have also been complemented by the creation of a women’s recovery facility, the Hope House, and its sister building, a less intensive recovery facility, the Faith House. The campus seeks to expand and currently has an operating counseling program.

“Right now we have 20 ladies in sober living off-campus, and except for two who are disabled physically, they all have either jobs or are going to Rio Grande College,” said Dennis.

The CEO said sober living and recovery housing can sometimes get a “bad rap.” Field of Hope aims to continue ties with its clients and residents in hopes of continuing to support them through their journey rehabilitating from addiction.

“We got about a one and a half to one client-to-employee ratio,” said Dennis. “We take the time and dedicate the people to get these ladies back on their feet. That’s why we have such a high success rate.”

Another 15 residents reside in the Hope House currently. Faith House is being prepared to accept clients from sober living so they might continue their journey within the facility.

“It’ll also be a space for when ladies leave the Hope House,” said Dennis. “It’s a less intensive program than Hope House…The hope is to keep a stronger relationship with the clients and it’s easier for them to keep contact and do follow up… We’ve got one lady getting her GED, a driver’s license back, job schooling, things like that. “

Pastor Heath Jenkins of Vinton Baptist Church breaks ground for the Hope House in 2016. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_DSC_0733.jpg Pastor Heath Jenkins of Vinton Baptist Church breaks ground for the Hope House in 2016. File photo