RVHS teacher recognized in STEM Excellence

DUBLIN — The Ohio Academy of Science recently selected 54 Ohio schools and 556 teachers to receive The Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research for their accomplishments during the 2018-19 school year.

Among them is River Valley High School’s JP Davis for his work as a STEM teacher. He is also Gallia County’s first teacher to be recognized with the award. Davis also serves as an adjunct professor with the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

Each school will receive a special Governor’s Award certificate, and each teacher will receive a complementary membership to The Ohio Academy of Science.The Technology Division of the Ohio Development Services Agency funded the program.The criteria for the Thomas Edison Award for Excellence are: to conduct a local science fair with 12 or more students, qualify two or more of these students for one of the academy’s 17 district science days, have students participate in at least one or more youth science opportunities beyond the classroom such as State Science Day, Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair, Science Olympiad, B-Wiser, visits to museums, mentorship programs, and extended field trips and other structured STEM-related youth activities,convince external STEM professionals how and to what extent the school’s program met the academy’s definition of STEM education.

The Ohio Academy of Science defines STEM education as both the mastery and integration of science technology, engineering, and mathematics for all PK-12 students. It incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focused, project-based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork/collaboration, creativity/innovation, critical thinking and problem solving. First established in 1985, the Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards recognizes Ohio schools and teachers who stimulate scientific student research and technological design and extend opportunities beyond traditional classroom activities. “These schools and teachers know that only teaching STEM from a textbook is not an option,” said Michael E. Woytek, the Academy’s Executive Director.

Woytek went on to say, “Each of the awardees provides opportunities and experiences for hands-on learning and they clearly value inquiry-based, scientific research. Many of their students excel at District Science and State Science Day.”-more-Ohio Schools and Teachers Receive Governor’s Thomas Edison STEM Education Awards.

The Ohio Academy of Science initiated this educational partnership program in cooperation with The Office of The Governor and The Technology Division of The Ohio Development Services Agency to recognize schools and teachers for excellence in STEM education and scientific student research.

Founded in 1891, The Ohio Academy of Science (OAS) is a membership-based, volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization. The Academy is the leading organization in Ohio to foster curiosity, discovery, innovation, and problem-solving skills in Ohio. OAS members are as diverse as the science taking place in Ohio, and our programs support science from pre-college and collegestudents through scientific professionals.For more information about the OAS, visit its website at http://www.ohiosci.org.