Pizza for ‘Lewie’ fundraiser

GALLIPOLIS — A Gallipolis business will be holding a fundraising pizza sale Friday with aims of deferring the medical costs for a Point Pleasant resident diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and an area VFW post is reportedly set to match funds raised.

According to Zack and Scotty’s co-proprietor Amy DiSantis, for every “Legendary Lewie Pizza” purchased, $5 will be put towards a donation for the cost of Lewis Bryant Jr.’s medical bills. The Honor Guard of the VFW Post 4464 will reportedly match any funds raised in the effort.

“He told me his favorite food was pizza,” said DiSantis. “He touched my heart so we said we were going to do a fundraiser. All day. Friday. He wanted to call it the Legendary Lewis Pizza. It’s a double-pepperoni. We’re doing it for dine-in or carryout, whichever. “

DiSantis said a friend of hers, Lisa Harper, was acquaintances with another individual’s son who is friends with Bryant and that was how they established contact.

“He’s such a good kid and a big fan of Batman,” said DiSantis. “We wanted to help anyway we could.”

Bryant has been battling metastatic osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer for well over a year. Bryant recently returned home from a stay at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to receive hospice care and be as comfortable as possible with his family and loved ones by his side.

“I think we can sell a hundred pizzas and they can use that money,” said DiSantis. “It’s heartbreaking and we wanted to jump on it quick.”

Also, on Friday, Aug. 23, a benefit spaghetti dinner for Bryant will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the First Church of God in Point Pleasant. Along with the spaghetti main dish, side dishes such as salad and bread sticks will be available as well as a dessert. The meals will be available as dine in or take out according to the event’s Facebook page. Items from area businesses and friends will be raffled off that evening as well. Take out is also an option.

Other donation options include, the Lewis Bryant Fundraiser Facebook page organized by Ruthie Sheets. Also, Kimberly Handley Hunt has an account for Bryant at City National Bank that was started at the beginning of Bryant’s battle. For those who wish to contribute, they can take a donation in Hunt’s name with “Lewis Bryant” written in the memo to City National Bank or can donate through PayPal at lewisbryantdonation@outlook.com.

According to the American Cancer Society’s web page www.cancer.org, around 800 to 900 cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed a year in the United States. The society says half of these cases are found in children and teenagers. Most occur between the ages of 10 and 30 although it can develop at any age.

For continued updates on Bryant, follow on Facebook, Lewis Bryant Jr. Updates #TeamLewie.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342. Erin Perkins contributed to this report.

Amy DiSantis shares a photo with Lewis Bryant Jr. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_533442-1.jpeg Amy DiSantis shares a photo with Lewis Bryant Jr. Courtesy photo Several people had special welcome home signs made up for Lewis Bryant Jr. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_0808Lewis1-2.jpg Several people had special welcome home signs made up for Lewis Bryant Jr. File photo

VFW, Zack and Scotty’s partner