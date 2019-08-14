Historic tax meetings introduce rehab methods

OHIO VALLEY — Heritage Ohio announced the latest in their Historic Tax Credit Coffee series set for Sept. 9 with meeting slated for Gallipolis and Pomeroy.

Heritage Ohio created the series to introduce individuals and communities to the concept of rehabilitating older commercial buildings, using the federal 20 percent and Ohio 25 percent historic tax credits and introducing the people who run the program on behalf of Ohio’s Development Services Agency and the State Historic Preservation Office.

Heritage Ohio’s director, Joyce Barrett, summarized the workshop concept: “We recognized there is an audience that just wants a brief introduction, before they commit to hours of research. In one quick hour, we can show how it works and introduce the people who manage the program. They are great people working to help get buildings restored, not faceless bureaucrats.”

Presenting the program will be Nathan Bevil, technical preservation services manager at the State Historic Preservation Office, which reviews the historic integrity of the proposed work; Lisa Brownell, program manager at the Ohio Development Services Office who assists applicants in applying for the competitive Ohio program; and Barb Powers, who manages the National Register process for Ohio, the qualifying designation necessary to use some of the historic tax credits.

The “coffees” will take place in a whirlwind tour of four communities in four counties on Sept. 9: Washington, Meigs, Gallia, and Lawrence counties are on the schedule. There is no charge to attend.

Heritage Ohio has organized “coffees” in 57 courthouse-communities in the past three years. Barrett stated: “The combination of the 20 percent federal and 25 percent state historic tax credits may appear too good to be true, but it is real, come find out more.”

Heritage Ohio strives to help people save the places that matter, build community, and live better. Heritage Ohio is the leading statewide, non-profit preservation organization. Formed in 1989, Heritage Ohio has more than 500 members ranging from individuals and businesses to organizations and local governments. In addition, Heritage Ohio has been the designated coordinating agency by The National Main Street Center since 1997. Learn more by visiting www.heritageohio.org.

Gallipolis will host a meeting at 333 Third Avenue, (Gallipolis Municipal Building) from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Pomeroy will hold a meeting at 236 East Main Street (Meigs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development offices) from 11 a.m. to noon.