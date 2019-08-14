Local UAW Union donates to spay/neuter program

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Local 1685 of the United Auto Workers Union at the Gallipolis, Ohio GKN plant recently made a donation to the Spay Neuter Assistance Program of Gallia County.

SNAP, a non-profit organization, established in 2010 and operated solely by unpaid volunteers, helps qualified people in Gallia County get their cats or dogs spayed or neutered. The pet-owner pays all or part of the total fee. SNAP also humanely traps community or stray cats to get them sterilized. French Town Veterinary Clinic and Riverbend Animal Clinic in Gallipolis, and Help for Animals in Barboursville, W.Va., offer low-cost sterilization to make this possible.

SNAP relies on personal donations, grants, and fundraisers to offset the total cost of the surgeries. As of July, SNAP has made it possible to get 2,976 cats and 429 dogs spayed or neutered.

Information submitted by Chris Cozza on behalf of SNAP.

Pictured are John Bond, union member, Mike Broyles, local union first vice-president, Chris Myers Cozza, SNAP president and founder, Mike Miller, local union president, and Rick Rardin, local union second vice-president.