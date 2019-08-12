Letart woman charged with murder

LETART, W.Va. — A Letart, W.Va. woman has been arrested and charged in the death of a man whose body was found in her home.

Pamela M. Click, 56, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She appeared before Magistrate Cheryl Ross for arraignment on Saturday. In West Virginia, bond cannot be set by magistrates in felony cases punishable by the possibility of life in prison, including first degree murder. Click is being held without bond at the Western Regional Jail.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court, on Friday, Aug. 9, Sgt. C.A. Varian with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, wrote he received information that Click allegedly shot and killed J.C. Thompson, age unreported, during a reported altercation. Sheriff Greg Powers said it appears Thompson lived at the residence with Click on Graham Station Road.

Sgt. Varian did obtain a search warrant for Click’s residence. Click reportedly told Sgt. Varian and Cpl. S.C. Allen with the West Virginia State Police, that Thompson was inside the home and was deceased, according to the complaint. “She advised he (Thompson) was dead and located in the bedroom in a tote,” the complaint states.

Sgt. Varian reported he advised Click he was serving the warrant while Cpl. Allen advised Click of her rights. The complaint states Click reportedly “confessed in shooting the victim in the back and trying to solicit (another person) in disposing of the body.”

The complaint states the reported shooting occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The warrant was served, and Thompson’s body was located, on Friday, Aug. 9.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the West Virginia State Police.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

