Rio sidewalks near completion

Sidewalks near completion at the intersection of Ohio 325 and Ohio 588. Previous talks slated the sidewalk projects to be completed at the end of August. Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter has previously thanked the Ohio Department of Transportation for its efforts and stated the sidewalks in the area were a necessary measure for local pedestrian traffic safety.

