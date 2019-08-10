15 sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of 15 individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Daniel A. Crittenden, 38, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of the following charges: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs in an amount equal to or greater than 100 times bulk amount, specifically 378.85 grams of Methamphetamine from September 21, 2018, a felony of the first-degree; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs in an amount equal to or greater than bulk but less than five times bulk, specifically 9.45 grams of Methamphetamine from August 9, 2018, a felony of the third-degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Crittenden was sentenced to prison for 15 years.

Phill Brandon Unroe, 33, of Vinton, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine) in an amount greater than or equal to bulk but less than five times bulk, a felony of the third-degree. Unroe was sentenced to prison for 3 years. Malik F. Perry, 24, of Detroit, Michigan, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the second-degree. Perry was sentenced to a mandatory prison term of five years. Tabetha M. Call, 31, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Vicinity of a Juvenile, a felony of the second-degree. Call was sentenced to a mandatory prison term of three years.

Ryan Keith Williams, 31, of Gallipolis, was recently found to have violated the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete a community based corrections facility (CBCF) program. Williams was originally placed on community control following his conviction of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree. Williams was sentenced to prison for 10 months. Deaerre Smith, 30, of Akron, was recently found to have violated the terms of his community control by committing new crimes while on probation and providing a positive drug screen. Smith was originally placed on community control following his conviction of Attempted Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the fourth-degree. Smith was sentenced to prison for 12 months.

Paul M. Gibson, 23, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Importuning, a felony of the fifth-degree. Gibson was sentenced to prison for 11 months and ordered to register as a Tier I Sex Offender. Kaleb C. Creel, 29, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Failure to Notify of Change of Address, a felony of the third-degree. Creel was deemed a Tier II Sex Offender following a prior conviction of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Creel was sentenced to prison for 30 months.

Jericho A. B. Kanniard, 23, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine) in an amount equal to or greater than bulk but less than five times bulk, a felony of the third-degree. At the time of this offense, Kanniard was on community control for a prior conviction of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Kanniard was sent to prison for two years. Jamie Dale Simms, 33, of Crown City, was recently found to have violated the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete a CBCF program. Simms was originally placed on community control following his convictions of two counts of Nonsupport of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Simms was sentenced to prison for 22 months.

Johnny R. Coughenour, 38, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Attempted Felonious Assault, a felony of the third-degree, and Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth-degree. Coughenour was sentenced to 42 months in prison. Hollie C. Dugan, 32, of Middleport, was recently convicted of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Dugan was sentenced to prison for seven months.

Brandon M. Harrison, 27, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Harrison was sentenced to prison for 36 months. Frederick L. Alexander, 42, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third-degree. Alexander was sentenced to prison for 30 months. Matthew A. Ward, 23, of Pomeroy, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Ward was sentenced to a six-month prison term.

