July Grand Jury indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in July and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Michael S. Henderson, 47, of Vinton, two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability, felonies of the third-degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Ordnance, a felony of the fifth-degree. Ancel K. Ngo, 33, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Verify Current Residence Address, a felony of the second-degree. Stephen J. White, 41, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Andrew S. Tucker, 31, of Leon, West Virginia, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Brady L. Burnette, 33, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fifth-degree. Roy C. Sowards, 39, of St. Albans, West Virginia, two counts of Failure to Appear, felonies of the fourth-degree. Ferry Sullivan, 50, of Vinton, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Hattie M. Spriggs, 45, of Vinton, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Zachary T. Barnett, 30, of Ray, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jacob C. Leach, 25, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Curtis L. Lambert, 52, of Middleport, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Adam W. Slack, 24, of Logan, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Corrupting Another with Drugs, a felony of the first-degree. Ashli N. Whitman, 31, of Leon, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth-degree.

Jason Adams, Sr., 39, of Gallipolis, two counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Makayla Curtis, 29, of Bidwell, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Misty D. McCoy, 42, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree; and two counts of Failure to Appear, felonies of the fourth-degree. Jessica N. Clendenen, 35, of New Haven, West Virginia, two counts of Failure to appear, felonies of the fourth-degree.

Brittany M. Sheets, 32, of Patriot, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Anthony W. Burgess, 44, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree. Ernest W. Witherspoon, 53, of Gallipolis, one count of Illegal Conveyance of Deadly Weapon or Dangerous Ordinance into Courthouse, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Autumn N. Ross, 23, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Glendon A. Vinson, 30, of Chillicothe, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

