Rolling on the river

The Belle of Cincinnati, pictured, recently visited both Point Pleasant and Gallipolis, offering a series of river cruises. The flagship of BB Riverboats, the Belle has three climate-controlled decks, a full bar, buffet, dance floors, an open air upper viewing deck and elevator access. Pictured is that famous paddlewheeler stern while docked along the Ohio River, and those familiar stacks being lowered to go under the Silver Memorial Bridge for an evening river cruise.

The Belle of Cincinnati, pictured, recently visited both Point Pleasant and Gallipolis, offering a series of river cruises. The flagship of BB Riverboats, the Belle has three climate-controlled decks, a full bar, buffet, dance floors, an open air upper viewing deck and elevator access. Pictured is that famous paddlewheeler stern while docked along the Ohio River, and those familiar stacks being lowered to go under the Silver Memorial Bridge for an evening river cruise.