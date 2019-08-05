BBQ Festival returns Sept. 14

GALLIPOLIS — Summer days are ticking down. That means it’s time for the sixth annual Gallia County BBQ Festival hosted by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau on Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Gallipolis City Park and First Avenue and State Street from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission and activities are free.

Teams will be competing for the Michael Cockerham Grand Champion trophy and $500 cash and the Kenny “Smooth” Siders II People’s Choice trophy and $200 cash. The two additional voluntary contests that teams can enter are the Rowdy’s Smokehouse Best Ribs in which the winner receives a trophy and $250 cash and the Anything Goes-Secret Ingredient (this year’s ingredient is bacon) and that winner receives a trophy, $100 cash and names the next year’s secret ingredient. There is a limit of 12 teams and the deadline to register is Aug. 23.

New to the festival this year is a variety show where individuals or groups can perform on stage. This is not a competition, just a way to show talent. There is a limit of 10 acts and the deadline to register is Aug. 15.

The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau will be selling barbecue sampler trays to the public. When you purchase a sampler, you will receive a ticket to use to vote for the “People’s Choice” winner. This year attendees will visit each team to get their sample. All proceeds from the sale of samplers, chips and drinks go back to the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau for future events.

Two food vendors BarberQ and Ole 57 BBQ will be selling their smoked specialties.

Activities: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., judging for BBQ competition, 11 .a.m-3:30 p.m., inflatables, community organizations, barbecue vendors open, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Variety Show, noon-3 p.m., Face Painting by Jody Rife, 12:30-3:30 p.m. live music, 1-3 p.m. People’s Choice sampler sales and voting, 3:45 pm, winners announced.

Registration forms for the variety show and barbecue competition are available at the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, 441 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, OH 45631. For more information, stop by the office or call 740-446-6882 or email to info@visitgallia.com.

Gallia’s barbecue festival returns September 14. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_DSCN4186-1-.jpg Gallia’s barbecue festival returns September 14. File photo