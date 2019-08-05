Matheney to ‘Hot Summer Nights’ stage

GALLIPOLIS — Matt Matheney returns to the Hot Summer Nights’ stage this week, Thursday, Aug. 8.

The French Art Colony welcomes Matheney for a night of country music. Matheney is a native of Rutland in Meigs County and has performed in Nashville, Tenn., at The Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta and The Colony Club in Gallipolis.

Hot Summer Nights is a weekly series, presented every Thursday evening through September, in the FAC Pavilion.Gates open at 6 p.m., with music at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge. Food will be available for purchase of $6 along with a cash bar throughout the evening.

The new 2019 Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co. For any additional information, connect with the French Art Colony on Facebook, or at www.frenchartcolony.org or call 740 -446-3834.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with State tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Information provided by the FAC.

