The story of Noah and the Ark

POMEROY — Just outside of Pomeroy on State Route 143 sits a smaller version of an ark, similar to that which Noah would have built in the Old Testament of the Bible.

Each August for the past 21 year the Ark has been brought to life with the work of Hillside Baptist Church and Power in the Blood Ministries. This year is no exception.

The opening weekend of performances drew crowds of all ages over the weekend to learn the story of Noah and his family, as well as many of the challenges they could have faced as they prepared to survive the great flood as told in Genesis.

Noah and his family are confronted by members of their own families, villagers and other “evil” figures who do not believe in Noah’s God or that the flood will come and destroy the Earth.

With each visitor, Noah and his family tell of their faith in God and how, if they believe, they too can live through the flood inside the ark with Noah and his family. In the end, each rejects Noah’s message and perishes in the flood as do all other living creatures on the Earth.

With sound and lighting effects, and a video, the rains come after Noah, his family and all of the animals are secured in the ark.

Hillside Baptist Church Pastor Dr. James Acree concludes each performance with a message of salvation, inviting those in attendance to also “believe and live” as Noah invited those who confronted him during the performance.

At the end, the cross and tomb on the hill behind the crowd is illuminated and an actor portraying Jesus at the resurrection emerges from the tomb.

If you missed the performances this past weekend, there are three more chances to see the production this year. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 9, 10 and 11 at the ark behind Hillside Baptist Church on State Route 143. Admission and parking for the performances are free. Concessions are available for purchase before the performance and during the intermission. Limited seating is available, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more on the performances visit hillsidebaptistchurch.net or visit Hillside Baptist Church on Facebook.

Noah, far left, speaks with his family members as they prepare to enter the ark. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_8.6-Noah-1.jpg Noah, far left, speaks with his family members as they prepare to enter the ark. Noah, center, is confronted by villagers who do not believe Noah’s story about God who told him to build the ark or the flooding. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_8.6-Noah-2.jpg Noah, center, is confronted by villagers who do not believe Noah’s story about God who told him to build the ark or the flooding.

Performances continue this weekend

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.