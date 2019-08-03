4-H fair winners

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Junior Fair 4-H small animal and project winners were recognized Friday in the gray pavilion on the fairgrounds.

River Valley All Stars took first in the club health booth category. Gallia Shooting Aces took first in the wildlife booth category and Gallia Buccaneers took first in the 4-H club booth category.

Micah Hatfield of Thivener Pioneers took first in the Chickens and Pullet Class. Ashton McCarty of Twilighters took first in Market Chickens. Elle Steele of Good Times took first in Fancy Poultry. Raelee Siders of All for 1 took first in Ducks and Geese. Elle Steele of Good Times took first in Poultry Past Showmanship. Abigail Stover of For his Glory took first in Poultry Senior Showmanship. Rose Holdren of Thivener Pioneers took first in Poultry Junior Showmanship.

Mikenzi Pope of Triangle took first in Goat Miniature Junior Doe. Sydni Hornsby of Hayseeds took first in Miniature Goat Senior Doe. Kylie Birchfield of Ridge Kids took first in Goat Miniature Wether. Mikenzi Pope, of Triangle took first in Miniature Goat Past Showmanship. Madison Petro of Triangle took first in Miniature Goat Showmanship Senior. Kylie Birchfield of Ridge Kids took first in Miniature Goat Showmanship Junior.

Madilyn Stroud of River Valley All Stars took first in Pet Rabbit Junior Division. Kelsey Price of Racoon Valley Livestock Club took first in Pet Rabbit Senior Division. Kraig Lemley of Good Times took first in Rabbit Meat Pen. Sophie Clark of Country to the Core took first in Rabbit Mixed Breed. Kelsey Price of Raccoon Valley Livestock Club took first in Rabbit Pure Bred Buck. Seth Jones of For His Glory took first in Rabbit Pure Bred Doe. Sophie Clark of Country to the Core took first in Rabbit Past Showmanship. Seth Jones of For his Glory took first in Rabbit Senior Showmanship. Courtney Massie of Good Times took first in Rabbit Junior Showmanship.

Ida Paterson of K-9 Korps took first in Dog Obedience Pre-Novice A. Gage Smith of Country to the Core took first in Dog Obedience Pre-Novice B. Ida Patterson of K-9 Korps took first in Dog Poster Junior. Gage Smith of Country to the Core took first in Dog Poster Senior. Ida Patterson of K-9 Korps took first in Dog Rally. Ida Patterson of K-9 Korps took first in Dog Showmanship Junior B. Gage Smith of K-9 Korps took first in Dog Showmanship Senior B. Easton Merrill of Raccoon Rowdies took first in Dog You and Your Dog Junior A. Ida Patterson of K-9 Korps took first in Dog You and Your Dog Junior B. Abby VanSickle of Triangle took first in Dog You and Your Dog Senior A.

Ryleigh Halley of Pairs and Spares took first in Goat Breeding Goat Junior Showmanship. Justin Butler of Hayseeds took first in Goat Breeding Goat Senior Showmanship. Braden Rapp of All for 1 took first in Goat Dairy Junior Buck. Seth McDonald of Sundance Kids took first in Goat Meat Buck Junior. Seth McDonald of Sundance Kids took first in Goat Meat Buck Senior. Ryleigh Halley of Pairs and Spares took first in Goat Meat Production Junior. Ryleigh Halley of Pairs and Spares took first in Goat Meat Production Senior. Seth McDonald of Sundance Kids took first in Pack Goat.

Carter Evans of Country to the Core took first in Field Crops Corn. Emily Evans of Country to the Core took first in Field Crops Small Grains. Erin Pope of Country to the Core took first in Field Crops Soybeans. Zachary Canaday of Whiz Kids took first in Field Crops Specialty Crop. Erin Pope of Country to the Core took first in Hay Class One. Justin Butler of Hayseeds took first in Hay Class Two. Evan Pope of Country to the Core took first in Hay Class Three. Erin Pope took overall hay awards.

Addison Hunt of Gallia Shooting Aces took first in Let’s Bake Quick Breads. Katie Maynard of For his Glory took first in Sports Nutrition. Karrington Barr of New Horizon took first in Global Gormet. Evan Pope of Country to the Core took first in Grill Master. Leah Skidmore of Kountry Kritters took first in Star-Spangled Foods. Haleigh Conant of Sundance Kids took first in Pathways to Culinary Success. Leah Skidmore of Kountry Kritters took first in Party Planner and Hannah Ehman of Country Roads took first in Everyday Food and Fitness.

Davis Whitmore of Gallia Shooting Aces took first in Cats One Purr-fect Pals. Evan Pope of Country to the Core took first in Cats Two Climbing Up. Abby VanSickle took first in Cats Three Leaping Forward.

Lily Davis of Rio Hopefuls took first in Let’s Start Cooking. Emily Evans of Country to the Core took first in Snack Attack. Mallory Petro of Triangle took first in Take a Break for Breakfast. Amanda Barnes-Pierotti of New Horizon took first in Cake Decorating Junior. Lexi Taylor of Ridge Kids took first in Cake Decorating Senior.

Logan Burnett of For his Glory took first in Measuring Up. Seth Jones of For His Glory took first in Making the Cut. Gage Smith of Country to the Core took first in Nailing It Together. Callista Barnes-Pierotti of New Horizing took first in Finishing Up. Charles McGuire of All for One took first in Woodworking Master. Tristin Crisenberry took first in FFA Woodworking.

Jazahera Moore of For His Glory took first in Junior 4-H Demonstration. Grace Cremeans of For His Glory took first in Intermediate 4-H Demonstration. Cody Mathias of Pegasus took first in Senior 4-H Demonstration.

MaKenna Chapman of Aftershock took first in Horseless Horse. Molly McWhorter of For His Glory took first in Vet 2 All Systems Go.

Kamryn Smith of Sundance Kids took first in First Aid in Action. Andrew Mollohan of Gallia Country Dairy took first in Your Thoughts Matter.

Olivia Harrison of Early Birds took first in Senior Self-Determined Project. Leah Skidmore of Kountry Kritters took first in Junior Self-Determined Project.

Grace Martin of Triangle took first in Leadership Road Trip. Paige Clagg of Aftershock took first in The Laundry Project. Izzabella Shong of Sundance Kids took first in Sew Fun. Maggie McPherson of Triangle took first in Designed by Me. Madison Beaver of Thivener Pioneers took first in Sewing for Others. Sophie Clark of Country to the Core took first in Sundress and Jumpers. Micah Hughes of Thivener Pioneers took first in Clothing for Middle School. Haleigh Conant of Sundance Kids took first in Family History Treasure Hunt. Jazahera Moore of For His Glory took first in Becoming Money Wise. Aubree Frazier of Triangle took first in Science Fun with Dairy Foods. Paige Clagg of Aftershock took first in It’s My Home. Lydia Jones of For His Glory took first in Makeover My Space. Chelsi Siders of All for One took first in your First Home Away From Home.

Braden McGuire of For His Glory took first in My Favorite Things. Abigail Brabham of Raccoon Valley Livestock took first in Junior Scrapbooking. Haleigh Conant of Sundance Kids took first in Senior Scrapbooking. Calista Barnes-Pierotti of New Horizon took first in You Can Quilt.

Luke Santos of Hope’s Helping Hands took first in Rockets Away. Hayden Weaver of Gallia County Dairy took first in Electric Radio-Controlled Vehicles. Hunter Mooney of For His Glory took first in Bicycling for Fun. Gage Smith of Country to the Core took first in Wheels in Motion. Layton Lemley of Triangle took first in the Magic of Electricity. Charles McGuire took first in Wired for Power. Marissa McGuire of Country to the ore took first in Entering Electronics. Sophie Clark of Country to the Core took first in Science Fun with Electricity. Kyley Jones of Aftershock took first in Not Just Knots. Carter Evans of Country to the Core took first in Warm It Up. Carter Evans of Country to the Core took first in Arcs and Sparks One. Charles McGuire of All for One took first in Arcs and Sparks Two. Kyle Northup of South Gallia FFA took first in FFA Welding.

Jazahera Moore of For His Glory took first in Focus on Photography Junior. Helen Clonch of Aftershock took first in Focus on Photography Senior. Jalyn Short of Country to the Core took first in Controlling the Image. Bella Barnette of Country to the Core took first in The Writer in You. Hannah Pope took first in Get Started in Art Junior. Lexie Bevins of Aftershock took first in Get Started in Art Senior. Bailey Barnette of Country to the Core took first in Seeing through Graphic Design.

Hunter Mooney of For His Glory took first in Beginning Fishing. Matt Miller of Hayseeds took first in Intermediate Fishing. Alexander Toler of Country Roads took first in Safe Use of Guns. Kamryn Smith of Sundance Kids took first in Insect Adventures One. Davis Whitmore of Gallia Shooting Aces took first in Insect Adventures Two. Grace Cremeans of For His Glory took first in Canning and Freezing. Neyca Celestin Cinco of Midnight Squealers took first in Grow Your Own Vegetables.

Nathan Moore of Gallia Shooting Aces took first in Rifle. Aggie Slone of Gallia Shooting Aces took first in Archery. Caiden Dunlap of Gallia Shooting Aces took first in Shotgun. Cody Mathias of Gallia Shooting Aces took first in Pistol.

Gallia 4-H participants await award presentations on Friday at the Gallia County Junior Fair. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_DSC_0623.jpg Gallia 4-H participants await award presentations on Friday at the Gallia County Junior Fair. Dean Wright | OVP

Youth recognized for work