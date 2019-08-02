Gallia Jr. Fair to wrap up Saturday

GALLIPOLIS — The final two days of the Gallia County Junior Fair, today and Saturday, will include local entertainment and local favorites.

Today, Friday, Aug. 2, a fan favorite, the Riverside Cloggers, perform at 7:30 p.m. followed by local band, BeaverCreek.

Hailing from Gallipolis, the rock and roll band BeaverCreek are working their way up from the bottom. Influenced by groups such as Creedence Clearwater Revival, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Led Zeppelin. The group consists of David Mullins on the drums and backing vocals, Derrick Beaver on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Zach Thomas on bass, and Shayne White on lead guitar. The band’s latest accomplishment – winning the inaugural Bottom Feeders Battle of the Bands which landed them a spot at Peckfest 2018 opening up for groups such as Muscadine Bloodline and Chase Rice.

Today will also include several market animal sales, including steers, goats, lambs and the annual tobacco sale.

Then on Saturday, it’s the Big Buck Country Gallia County Jamboree “A Taste of Gallia County” with the show starting at 8:30 p.m. on the Holzer Main Stage. Also on Saturday, the demolition derby returns with one of the fair’s most popular events set to roll out at 5 p.m. on the pull track. The derby will be conducted by Smash It Demolition Derby’s. Included will be Kids Powerwheels Derby, Lawn Mower Demolition Derby and Car Classes including Compact Class, Street Stock and Kicker Class.

Also on Saturday, the annual market hog sale.

The complete fair schedule for today, Friday, Aug. 2 is as follows:

9 a.m. 68th Annual Market Steer Sale (Show Arena)

10 a.m. 7th Annual Market Goat Sale (Show Arena)

10:30 a.m. 37th Annual Market Tobacco Sale (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Pretty Baby Contest (Holzer Main Stage) Sponsored by the Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club

11 a.m. 61st Annual Market Lamb Sale (Show Arena)

11 a.m. Horse Awards Ceremony (Horse Arena)

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Archery Conservation Activities (Pond Area)

5 p.m. Holzer Health System Award Shows (Gray Pavilion)

5:30 p.m. Muddy Night – Mud Volleyball Tournament (Horse Arena)

5:30 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull (Registration at 4:30 p.m. at Holzer Main Stage) Sponsored by Gallipolis FFA Alumni

7 p.m. OSTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Pulling Track)

7:30 p.m. Riverside Cloggers followed by The Band Beaver Creek at Holzer Main Stage

The complete fair schedule for Satuday, Aug. 3 is as follows:

9 a.m. 59th Annual Market Hog Sale (Show Arena)

5 p.m. Demolition Derbies (Pulling Track) Includes Power Wheels Class, Lawn Mowers, Mini Car, Street Stock Class, Kicker Class

8:30 p.m. “A Taste of Gallia County” at Holzer Main Stage, featuring Gallia County Jamboree Presented by Big Buck Country.

Gallia Junior Fair goers on the hunt for some food. The fair continues today and Saturday. Dean Wright | OVP