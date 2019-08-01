Several fundraisers set for Bryant

POINT PLEASANT — The community is pulling together to help one its young ones who is in one of the hardest battles for any person to fight.

Lewis Bryant Jr. has been battling metastic osetosarcoma, a type of bone cancer for well over a year. Recently, he began getting infusions for phase one of his clinical trial treatment. Earlier this week, Bryant went into respiratory distress as lungs were full of fluid, he has pleural effusion and edema in both lungs and he was admitted into the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, this from the #TeamLewie Facebook page. Updates have been given by Jamie Hunt on the page and he is showing signs of improvement. As of Thursday afternoon, Bryant was taken off the BiPap machine and he has less fluid on his lungs.

Several fundraisers and events have been planned for Bryant to help him and his family.

Today (Friday, Aug. 2), from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m., at Ohio Valley Bank’s parking lot in Point Pleasant lunch will be served with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Bryant and his family.

According to the event’s Facebook page, Chef Francisco of Tuscany restaurant in Gallipolis, Ohio will be grilling up hamburgers and hotdogs. The menu will consist of one hamburger, chips, and a drink for $7; two hotdogs, chips, and a drink for $5; one hamburger for $3; and one hotdog for $3.

Melissa Fetty is also currently taking orders for Team Lewis t-shirts. She will be meeting individuals to collect money at Ohio Valley Bank on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 2 p.m. and the order for the shirts will go out on Monday night. Other pick up arrangements can be made with Fetty. For more information, Fetty can be contacted on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the Schmidt family’s Wendy’s in Point Pleasant will be holding a fundraiser for Bryant as well from 5-8 p.m.

A spaghetti dinner for Bryant will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 from 5-8 p.m. at the First Church of God in Point Pleasant. Along with the spaghetti main dish, side dishes such as salad and breadsticks will be available as well as a dessert. The meals will be available as dine in or take out according to the event’s Facebook page. Items from area businesses and friends will be raffled off that evening as well. Take out is also an option.

On Aug. 11 from 6-9 p.m. at Krodel Park the Lewis Bryant Sunday Funday will take place organized by Fetty. It will be a community cook out with jump houses made available by Meigs Inflatables, a magic show by Dale Wheeler, and DJ Tyrone Washington. The Point Pleasant Splash Pad will be open from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and evening will conclude with a prayer service. Fetty is seeking out donations for the event including chips, canned pop, hotdog/hamburger buns, hot dogs, hamburger, plates, napkins, and plastic wear. Those interested in donating or would like to volunteer to set up for the event, they can contact Fetty on Facebook.

Other donation options include, the Lewis Bryant Fundraiser Facebook page organized by Ruthie Sheets, so far $4,115 of $5,000 has been raised for Bryant and his family. Also, Kimberly Handley Hunt has an account for Bryant at City National Bank that was started at the beginning of Bryant’s battle. For those who wish to contribute, they can take a donation in Hunt’s name with “Lewis Bryant” written in the memo to City National Bank or can donate through PayPal at lewisbryantdonation@outlook.com.

Also this week, My Three Sons Treasures, owned by the Keefer family, donated 10 percent of their daily sales from Wednesday and Thursday to Bryant and his family.

