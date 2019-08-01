Green draws fair crowds

Riley Green and his bandmates, pictured, perform before Gallia Junior Fair goers on Wednesday night. Green’s 2018 smash “There Was This Girl” took radio by storm and helped introduce his music to country fans. His current single “In Love By Now” from his “Get That Man A Beer” EP, was released earlier this year. After leaving Gallia County, he’s set for tour dates this summer with Jon Pardi on the “Heartache Medication Tour.” And in September, Green will embark on his own “Get That Man a Beer” tour. Green’s appearance drew a large crowd to the fair ground.

Riley Green and his bandmates, pictured, perform before Gallia Junior Fair goers on Wednesday night. Green’s 2018 smash “There Was This Girl” took radio by storm and helped introduce his music to country fans. His current single “In Love By Now” from his “Get That Man A Beer” EP, was released earlier this year. After leaving Gallia County, he’s set for tour dates this summer with Jon Pardi on the “Heartache Medication Tour.” And in September, Green will embark on his own “Get That Man a Beer” tour. Green’s appearance drew a large crowd to the fair ground.