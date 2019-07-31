Fair welcomes Dave Crowder…schedule of events for Thursday, Friday

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Junior Fair welcomes David Crowder to the Holzer Main Stage tonight, while plenty of livestock shows, kid games, a K9 exhibition from the Gallia Sheriff’s Office and more, are planned throughout the day.

Crowder, known for his group the Dave Crowder Band, performs at 8:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Aug. 1). The Dave Crowder Band, a Christian rock and modern worship band from Waco, Texas, scored several hits on the Billboard Christian Charts.

Crowder is recognized for songs “Red Letters” and “Come As You Are.”

The complete fair schedule for today, Aug. 1 is as follows:

8:30 a.m. Steer Show (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Exhibition Horse Clinic (Horse Arena)

12:30 p.m. Kiwanis Youth Program (Holzer Main Stage), Balloon Bursting, Bubble Gum Blowing,Watermelon Eating & many more events, followed by Gallia County Sheriff K-9 Unit Demonstration

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Casting Tournament (Pond Area)

1 p.m. Steer and Feeder Calf Showmanship Contest (Show Arena)

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Library (Gray Pavilion)

2 p.m. Feeder Calf and Dairy Feeders (Show Arena)

4 p.m. Dairy Show (Show Arena)

5 p.m. Adult Showmanship Contest (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Cloverbud Graduation (Gray Pavilion)

6 p.m. Horse Fun Show (Horse Arena)

7 p.m. Garden Tractor and 4 Wheeler Pulls (Pulling Track)

7 p.m. Master Exhibitor (Show Arena)

The complete fair schedule for Friday, Aug. 2 is as follows:

9 a.m. 68th Annual Market Steer Sale (Show Arena)

10 a.m. 7th Annual Market Goat Sale (Show Arena)

10:30 a.m. 37th Annual Market Tobacco Sale (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Pretty Baby Contest (Holzer Main Stage) Sponsored by the Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club

11 a.m. 61st Annual Market Lamb Sale (Show Arena)

11 a.m. Horse Awards Ceremony (Horse Arena)

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Archery Conservation Activities (Pond Area)

5 p.m. Holzer Health System Award Shows (Gray Pavilion)

5:30 p.m. Muddy Night – Mud Volleyball Tournament (Horse Arena)

5:30 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull (Registration at 4:30 p.m. at Holzer Main Stage) Sponsored by Gallipolis FFA Alumni

7 p.m. OSTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Pulling Track)

7:30 p.m. Riverside Cloggers followed by The Band Beaver Creek at Holzer Main Stage

The Gallia County Junior Fair welcomes David Crowder to the Holzer Main Stage, Thursday, Aug. 1. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_Crowder-1-2.jpg The Gallia County Junior Fair welcomes David Crowder to the Holzer Main Stage, Thursday, Aug. 1. Courtesy