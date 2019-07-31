Making a joyful noise…at the fair

On Tuesday night at the Gallia County Junior Fair, Contemporary Christian artist Ryan Stevenson headlined the Holzer Main Stage, with the nationally-known gospel group, Poet Voices leading off the evening’s musical entertainment. Stevenson, pictured here, is known for his hit “Eye of the Storm,” among others. The fair has seen large crowds this year, such as the one also pictured here on the midway, with plenty of carnival rides and games to keep visitors entertained.

