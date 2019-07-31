Posted on by

Scenes from Gallia Jr. Fair


Rides are shared by all generations.

Rides are shared by all generations.


Dean Wright | OVP

Friends wait for their turn off the ride.


Dean Wright | OVP

A main stage drummer can be heard across the fairgrounds.


Dean Wright | OVP

Ryan Stevenson addresses crowds.


Dean Wright | OVP

Truck pulls are a favorite at the Gallia Junior Fair.


Dean Wright | OVP

One young lady competes in the show ring with her hog.


Dean Wright | OVP

Visitors investigate 4-H projects.


Dean Wright | OVP

A pair of ducks share a snack.


Dean Wright | OVP

A rabbit waits for the return of its handler.


Dean Wright | OVP

A rooster stares back.


Dean Wright | OVP

A goat inspects visitors over its pen door.


Dean Wright | OVP

A young woman leads her horse along the path.


Dean Wright | OVP

One young woman prepares to bathe her livestock.


Dean Wright | OVP

Rides are shared by all generations.

Friends wait for their turn off the ride.

A main stage drummer can be heard across the fairgrounds.

Truck pulls are a favorite at the Gallia Junior Fair.

One young lady competes in the show ring with her hog.

Visitors investigate 4-H projects.

A pair of ducks share a snack.

A rabbit waits for the return of its handler.

A rooster stares back.

A goat inspects visitors over its pen door.

A young woman leads her horse along the path.

One young woman prepares to bathe her livestock.

Rides are shared by all generations.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0494.jpgRides are shared by all generations. Dean Wright | OVP

Friends wait for their turn off the ride.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0502.jpgFriends wait for their turn off the ride. Dean Wright | OVP

A main stage drummer can be heard across the fairgrounds.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0512-1.jpgA main stage drummer can be heard across the fairgrounds. Dean Wright | OVP

Ryan Stevenson addresses crowds.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0519.jpgRyan Stevenson addresses crowds.Dean Wright | OVP

Truck pulls are a favorite at the Gallia Junior Fair.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0444.jpgTruck pulls are a favorite at the Gallia Junior Fair. Dean Wright | OVP

One young lady competes in the show ring with her hog.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0450.jpgOne young lady competes in the show ring with her hog. Dean Wright | OVP

Visitors investigate 4-H projects.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0460.jpgVisitors investigate 4-H projects. Dean Wright | OVP

A pair of ducks share a snack.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0471.jpgA pair of ducks share a snack. Dean Wright | OVP

A rabbit waits for the return of its handler.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0472.jpgA rabbit waits for the return of its handler. Dean Wright | OVP

A rooster stares back.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0479.jpgA rooster stares back. Dean Wright | OVP

A goat inspects visitors over its pen door.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0480.jpgA goat inspects visitors over its pen door. Dean Wright | OVP

A young woman leads her horse along the path.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0486.jpgA young woman leads her horse along the path. Dean Wright | OVP

One young woman prepares to bathe her livestock.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSC_0491.jpgOne young woman prepares to bathe her livestock. Dean Wright | OVP