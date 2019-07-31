Scenes from Gallia Jr. Fair

Rides are shared by all generations.
Rides are shared by all generations.
Friends wait for their turn off the ride.
A main stage drummer can be heard across the fairgrounds.
Ryan Stevenson addresses crowds.
Truck pulls are a favorite at the Gallia Junior Fair.
One young lady competes in the show ring with her hog.
Visitors investigate 4-H projects.
A pair of ducks share a snack.
A rabbit waits for the return of its handler.
A rooster stares back.
A goat inspects visitors over its pen door.
A young woman leads her horse along the path.
One young woman prepares to bathe her livestock.