Troopers seize $5k in cocaine

GALLIA COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Gallia County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 50 grams of suspected cocaine worth approximately $5,000.

On July 24, at 9 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Dodge Caravan with Ohio registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 35. Criminal indicators were observed and the driver was asked to exit the vehicle. He consented to a pat-down and admitted to possessing the contraband.

The driver, David Hansard, 36, of Columbus, was incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

