Scenes from the Gallia County Junior Fair


Viewing the Gallia County Junior Fair from atop the Ferris wheel.

Viewing the Gallia County Junior Fair from atop the Ferris wheel.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

A proud moment in the livestock ring following Monday’s Market Goat Show.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

Waving from the midway at the Gallia County Junior Fair.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

The young man catches his prize for winning at skee-ball.


Beth Sergent | Tribune

One youth practices his bull riding skills.


Dean Wright | Tribune

Children get a moment to enjoy the fair rides.


Dean Wright | Tribune

One youth takes his best shot at a game of darts.


Dean Wright | Tribune

One young woman attempts to gain a prize at the Gallia Junior Fair.


Dean Wright | Tribune

Two young men inspect the Gallia Junior Fairground from the Ferris wheel.


Dean Wright | Tribune

Two young men test their luck at skee-ball.


Dean Wright | Tribune

Crowds gather to watch the crowning of the 2019 Miss Gallia County.


Dean Wright | Tribune

VFW 4464 Honor Guard hoists the colors during the opening ceremony of the Gallia Junior Fair.


Dean Wright | Tribune

One youth practices his jumps at the fair.


Dean Wright | Tribune

