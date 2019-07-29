Upcoming events for Gallia Jr. Fair

GALLIPOLIS — After a busy opening day of events on Monday, today, the fair welcomes another full schedule of activities, livestock shows and entertainment offering up some big names in contemporary, Christian music.

Welcomed to the Holzer Main Stage tonight at 7:30 p.m. is Poet Voices, followed by Ryan Stevenson at 8:30 p.m. Familiar names to those who follow popular, Christian music, both acts are well known, nationally.

In 1991, Gospel Music songwriter, Phil Cross formed Poet Voices. The group’s identity was strongly tied to the writing of Cross and the other group members and their sound was considered “progressive” at the time. Gospel Music fans quickly fell in love with the music and message presented by this unique new voice. Over the years the group became a staple in Gospel Music and garnered many of the top honors in the field, including 5 #1 songs and a string of top 40 hits.

Today, the group’s identity hasn’t changed much. Along with new music written by Phil and the team, Poet Voices continues to perform some of Phil’s most loved songs made popular by the group – “I Am Redeemed,” “Jesus Built A Bridge,” “One Holy Lamb,” “Grace and Glory” and more – along with Cross compositions made popular by other artists – “Wedding Music” by the Cathedrals, “Miracle In Me” by the Greenes, “When I Get Carried Away” by Gold City, “Yes, I Am” by the Hoppers, along with the iconic song, “Champion Of Love” made popular by the Cathedrals.

The music of Stevenson blends influences from soul, pop, and some of the great guitarists to create engaging acoustic guitar driven melodies. Embracing the idea that some of the most profound moments of worship emerge not from mountain-top experiences but from difficult, perhaps even catastrophic circumstance gives his lyrics a poetic vulnerability reflecting honestly on the difficulties everyone faces. At the age of 18, his youth pastor surprised him by placing a guitar in his hands, stating, “I felt like the Lord was telling me to buy this for you” He matured his musical gifts by playing at youth groups, summer camps and mission trips. While attending Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon, he formed an acoustic duo with fellow Christian artist Paul Wright and played in local coffee houses. After adding a full band to the mix, they played throughout the northwest, packing venues and opening for renowned Christian artists. When Wright pursued his solo career, Stevenson worked with him as a co-writer, singer, and guitarist on each of Wrights mainstream releases. Stevenson’s own music reflects the wealth of experience garnered from his time with these endeavors. In 2003, he moved to Boise, Idaho. He continued writing songs, leading worship, and performing in small venues, all while working as a front line paramedic. Wanting to honestly and vulnerably communicate through his recording and his live performance the grace and love that guides him through his own trials, Stevenson writes with a musical maturity beyond his years and a spiritual sensitivity that easily draws people into the musical message.

Stevenson is known for the songs, “Eye of the storm” and “No Matter What.”

The full fair itinerary for Tuesday, July 30 is as follows:

9 a.m. Swine Showmanship (Show Arena)

9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)

4 p.m. Market Swine (Show Arena)

5:30 p.m. Boy Scout Awards (Gray Pavilion)

6 p.m. Girl Scout Awards (Gray Pavilion)

6:30 p.m. 4 Wheel Drive Truck Pulls (Pulling Track)

7 p.m. Barnyard Games (Horse Arena)

7 p.m. Poet Voices performs at (Holzer Main Stage)

8:30 p.m. Ryan Stevenson performs at Holzer Main Stage

The fair schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31 is as follows:

9 a.m. Beef Breeding Show (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Extreme 4-H Cowboy Trail Competition (Horse Arena)

3 p.m. Sheep Showmanship (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Market Lambs (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Costume Contest (Horses) at Horse Arena

6:30 p.m. Fairgrounds Scavenger Hunt Sponsored by GC & HC (Horse Arena)

6:30 p.m. Field Stock Tractor & Semi Pull (Pulling Track)

8:30 p.m. Riley Green performs at Holzer Main Stage

Pictured at right is Justin Butler with his grand champion market goat chosen on Monday evening by Judge Patrick Aliff, also pictured. More livestock shows are planned throughout fair week, giving young showmen like Butler opportunities to shine. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_7.30-Goat.jpg Pictured at right is Justin Butler with his grand champion market goat chosen on Monday evening by Judge Patrick Aliff, also pictured. More livestock shows are planned throughout fair week, giving young showmen like Butler opportunities to shine. Beth Sergent | Tribune