Gallia-Meigs Summer HEAP outreach

Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency will be offering two outreach visits in the area.

One will be held at Crown City Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio 7, Crown City, on Aug. 7 between the hours of 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Another will take place at the Coolville Library, 2640 Main Street, Coolville, on Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

If you would like to apply for Summer Cooling Program and/or HEAP/PIPP, please bring proof of all income of everyone in the family for the last 30 days, social security card for everyone, and your gas and elect bill. If you are total electric you will only need the electric bill. If applying for the Summer Cooling Program, the agency can possibly help with not only your electric bill but an air conditioner and fans. If you are under the age of 60, you will need a medical form filled out by your doctor describing any “chronic breathing disorder.” These papers can be picked up at CAA offices at 1369 Powell Street, Middleport and at 8010 Ohio 7, Cheshire.