Community pool party planned

With foot traffic averaging around 80 individuals daily, the Gallipolis City Pool holds nearly 365,000 gallons of water. The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club is holding its annual Community Pool Party, Saturday, July 27, from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. The club is looking for sponsors and volunteers for the event. Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene said the pool will close Aug. 9, given its chemical supply holds out for the 2019 season end. The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club can be reached at its Facebook page. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_DSCN1156-1.jpg With foot traffic averaging around 80 individuals daily, the Gallipolis City Pool holds nearly 365,000 gallons of water. The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club is holding its annual Community Pool Party, Saturday, July 27, from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. The club is looking for sponsors and volunteers for the event. Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene said the pool will close Aug. 9, given its chemical supply holds out for the 2019 season end. The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club can be reached at its Facebook page. File photo