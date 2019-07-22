Hoop Project brings the heat

One player defends the ball as she attempts to juke an opponent.

Court Street, First Avenue and State Street were lined with hoops over the weekend for the annual Hoop Project tournament.

One player attempts to block a shot on hoop.

Three-on-three teams face off at the Hoop Project.

One player drives for the basket on a breakaway run.

Families, friends and players set up makeshift campsites as they watch their favorite teams go head-to-head.

A young girl gets a free throw shot after a penalty.

One young man runs to the left in an attempt to pass his opponent.

One young lady keeps her back to her opponent to protect the ball.