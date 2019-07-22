Ambulance involved in weather-related crash

MASON, W.Va. — Weather conditions contributed to a one-vehicle accident shortly after noon Sunday, that involved a Mason County EMS ambulance.

The accident occurred just outside of Mason on Rt. 62, at the intersection of Carsey Lane. Neither the driver, nor the passenger, who was also an EMS employee, were injured.

According to Dennis Zimmerman, Mason County EMS director, the ambulance crew members had just left the Mason Walmart to return to headquarters in Point Pleasant. They were traveling south on Rt. 62 when the vehicle struck standing water in the road, and hydroplaned.

He continued that the driver apparently overcorrected, and the vehicle went across the roadway, hit an embankment, and rolled over twice.

Bystanders helped the two from the vehicle. Zimmerman credited the employees for wearing their seatbelts, which he said kept them from being injured. Both were taken to Pleasant Valley Hospital as a precaution, but were treated and released.

“We were both blessed and very lucky,” Zimmerman said. “It was a miracle we didn’t sustain any injuries.”

He said both employees were expected back on full duty today. The ambulance had major damage, Zimmerman added, but a vehicle from the reserve fleet was immediately put into service following the crash. The EMS continued to have full coverage with a full staff.

Also assisting at the scene were the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Mason Volunteer Fire Department, and Mason County 911.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

