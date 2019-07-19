Area visits from the ‘Belle’ planned

OHIO VALLEY — The Belle of Cincinnati has stops in Point Pleasant and Gallipolis planned this month.

Tickets are still on sale at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center for the annual Belle of Cincinnati Dinner Cruise.

The cruise will take place on Monday, July 29, with boarding at 6:30 p.m. and departure at 7 p.m. from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. The ride is a two-and-a-half-hour cruise on the Ohio River, arrival back to the park will be around 9:30 p.m. that night. This event is an annual fundraiser for the river museum.

A buffet-style dinner is planned as is a performance from Cee-Cee Miller. Miller is a well-known performer throughout the Ohio Valley. She performs at area festivals and events, hosting shows in Chillicothe and Columbus, Parkersburg, Charleston, Huntington and other surrounding areas. Miller performs a variety of music ranging from country to rock to blues.

Tickets are $50 for adults; $30 for children ages 4-12; and $10 for infants. This cruise is also handicap-accessible for those with special needs.

Ruth Fout, of the river museum, shared tickets will be sold until Wednesday of next week, July 24. Tables can be reserved for groups of eight or more people and special groups such as those celebrating a birthday or those on a class trip can be accommodated as well.

Tickets are available at the river museum’s office located at 221 Main Street in Point Pleasant. Also, individuals can call the river museum at (304) 674-0144 to reserve their tickets and have them mailed straight to their homes. The river museum is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Following the Belle of Cincinnati Dinner Cruise at Point Pleasant, the “Belle” will remain in the Ohio Valley for another day, docking in Gallipolis, Ohio as a stop in its Belle of Cincinnati Summer Tour series on Tuesday, July 30. For this tour, different trips will be available including a lunch cruise, a sight-seeing cruise, and a dinner cruise.

The lunch cruise will be boarding at 11 a.m. with departure at noon. The cruise will travel up and down the Ohio River for a two-hour tour. The tickets cost $40 for adults and $24 for children and for those who choose not to dine the cost is $23 for adults and $17 for children. This cruise will arrive back to the dock at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., boarding will begin for the sight-seeing cruise with departure at 3:30 p.m. The tour for this cruise will be an hour-and-a-half long and will also be up and down the Ohio River. The tickets cost $23 for adults, and $17 for children. This cruise will arrive back to the dock at 5 p.m.

The dinner cruise will start boarding at 6:30 p.m. and will depart at 7:30 p.m. As with the lunch cruise, the duration of the this trip will be two hours up and down the Ohio River. The tickets cost $52 for adults and $37 for children and for those who choose not to dine the cost is $23 for adults and $17 for children. This cruise will arrive back to the dock at 9:30 p.m.

For those interested in taking a cruise, they may purchase their tickets online at BBRiverboats.com or they can call (800) 261-8586.

For this Belle of Cincinnati Summer Tour series, the ship will also be visiting Portsmouth, Ohio on July 25-26, Ashland, Ky. on July 27, Huntington on July 28, and Maysville, Ky, on July 21-Aug. 1.

The Belle of Cincinnati will be in Point Pleasant on July 29 for the annual dinner cruise held by the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center and will be in Gallipolis, Ohio on July 30 for various cruises including a lunch cruise, a sight-seeing cruise, and a dinner cruise. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_Belle.jpg The Belle of Cincinnati will be in Point Pleasant on July 29 for the annual dinner cruise held by the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center and will be in Gallipolis, Ohio on July 30 for various cruises including a lunch cruise, a sight-seeing cruise, and a dinner cruise. File Photo

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.