‘River Rec’ wrap up

GALLIPOLIS — The ducks have been raced and the kiddos have been given awards, following this month’s annual Gallipolis River Recreation Festival.

On July 3, known as KidzDay, free rides, games, prizes and free pizza (from Domino’s of Gallipolis) were provided to almost 300 participants.

Also held on July 3, children’s pageants, included the following winners: Little Miss Rylee Saunders, First Runner-up Sophia Newell, Little Mister Avery Whaley, First Runner-up Cohen Evans. Contest emcee was Melvin Biars of Floral Fashions.

July 4 saw 40 participants playing senior bingo and the Baby Tot contest emceed by 2019 Festival Queen Darcie Harbour. (The winners are listed at the end of this article.) Also, on July 4, the Duck Race saw first place winner, Rick Meaige receive $1,280. Second place Lisa Corriveau received a free night stay at the Super 8 Gallipolis, third place Judi Moore received a $50 Thomas Do It Center gift card and fourth place Hannah Burke received a $50 gift card to Courtside Bar & Grille.

The River Recreation Festival Committee also expressed its thanks to all the volunteers and sponsors who helped pull off the annual festival in downtown Gallipolis.

Baby Tot Winners 2019

Girls 0-3 Months: 1) Bexley Stump – Parents: Erica Tracy & Josh Stump. 2) Ava Grace Davis – Parents: Tyler & Traci Davis. 3) Lilly Johnson – Parents: James & Ashley Johnson.

Boys 0-3 Months: 1) Nyal Armon Miller Powell – Parents: Martin & Jennifer Griffin. 2) Kase Phoenix – Parents: Renee Meek & James Phoenix. 3) Knox Alexander Carpenter – Parents: Seth & Taylor Carpenter.

Girls 4-6 Months: 1) Jordan Rose Quimby – Parents: Andy & Amanda Quimby. 2)…3)…

Boys 4-6 Months: 1) Brock Hill – Parents: Carli & Colin Hill. 2) Maverick Mulholand – Parents: Patrick Mulholand & Alex Clark. 3) Cainen Howell – Parents: Michelle Howell & Cainen Howell.

Girls 7-9 Months: 1) Michaela Cunningham – Parents: Michael Cunningham & Megan Haskins. 2) Kora Lynn Snodgrass – Parent: Kaitlynn Snodgrass. 3) Adriel Grace Morgan – Parents: Jessica & Nick Morgan.

Boys 7-9 Months: 1) Joesy Daniel Johnson – Parents: Chrissy Wells & Joel Johnson. 2) Easton McMillan – Parent: Rachel Little. 3) Boe Perry – Parents: Ryan Perry & Payton Holsinger.

Girls 10-12 Months: 1) Scarlett Eastman – Parent: Alli Eastman. 2) Skylar Masters – Parents: James Green & Katie Masters. 3) Shelby Dittenhofer – Parents: Ginger & Andy Dittenhofer.

Boys 10-12 Months: 1) Grayson Gillenwater – Parent: Mindena Gillenwater. 2) Jagger Cremeens – Parents: Angela & Trent Cremeens. 3) Major Nathaniel – Parents: Pete & Heather Saunders.

Girls 13-15 Months: 1) Mila Logan – Parents: Ciara & Patrick Logan. 2) Zeriah Harris – Parents: Angel & Zeckariah Harris. 3) Harper Clagg – Parents: Nick Clagg & Olivia Glassburn.

Boys 13-15 Months: 1) Adonis Shortridge – Parents: Brittany Henderson. 2) Jaxon Murphy – Parents: Josh & Tamara. 3) Racyn White – Parents: Lindsey Mitchell & Austin White.

Girls 16-18 Months: 1) Stella Gordon – Parents: Mallory Alderigi & Jacob Gordon. 2) MacKenzie Cox – Parents: Charles & Stacy Cox. 3) Braylie Newell – Parents: Brandon Newell & Haley Cox.

Boys 16-18 Months: 1) Adrian Shepard – Parents: Steven & Ashley Shepard. 2)…3)…

Girls 19-23 Months: 1) Mia Brinker – Parent: Chelsey Brinker. 2) Rayna Shafer – Parents: Ryan & Rachel Shafer. 3) Chloe Saunders – Parents: Clayton & Andrea Saunders.

Boys 19-23 Months: 1) Bentlee Long – Parent: Ciera Henderson. 2) Declan Stutes – Parent: Kelsey Blackburn. 3) Allen Lee Saxton – Parents: Justin & Cara Saxton.

Girls 2 Years Old: 1) Natalee Cummons – Parents: Nathan & Allie Cummons. 2) Ariana Sinclair – Parent: Courtney Miller. 3) Mikinlee Carter – Parents: Katelyn Carter & Jason Carter.

Boys 2 Years Old: 1) Kaden Warner – Parents: Ashley Warner & Skylar Warner. 2) Brandon Waugh – Parents: Alyssa & Curt Waugh. 3) Tyler Woodyard – Parents: Nathan & Dawn Woodyard.

Girls 3 Years Old: 1) Kinley Brielle Geiger – Parents: Ryan & Vanessa Geiger & Nicole Clagg. 2) Annistyn Macioce – Parents: Monique Macioce & Johnathan Macioce. 3) Heidi Washington – Parents: TJ & Jordan Washington.

Boys 3 Years Old: 1) Jaxson Cooper – Parent: Lauren Cooper. 2) Beckam Geiger – Parents: Ryan & Vanessa Geiger. 3) Kamdyn Stump – Parents: Erica Tracy & Josh Stump.

Girls 4 Years Old: 1) Karissa Reynolds – Parents: Paul & Brandy Reynolds. 2) Audrey Russell – Parents: Ruby Deboard & Zack Russell. 3)…

Boys 4 Years Old: 1) James Cox – Parents: Charles & Stacey Cox. 2) Dallas Pope – Parents: Brittany & Alex Pope. 3) Raydyn Craycraft – Parents: Daniel & Shestan Craycraft.

Information provided by Elisha Orsbon on behalf of the river recreation committee and Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

On July 4, the Duck Race saw first place winner, Rick Meaige, pictured at center, receive $1,280. The Baby Tot contest emceed by 2019 Festival Queen Darcie Harbour. The popular children's pageants at the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival included the following winners: Little Miss Rylee Saunders, First Runner-up Sophia Newell, Little Mister Avery Whaley, First Runner-up Cohen Evans.