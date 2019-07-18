Troopers seize $24,450 of Opana

GALLIA COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a Michigan man after a traffic stop in Gallia County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 245 suspected Opana pills worth approximately $24,450.

On July 16, at 6:58 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Nissan Altima with Ohio registration for marked lanes and registration violations on U.S. 35. While interacting with the occupants, criminal indicators were observed and a written consent was given. During a consensual pat-down of the passenger, troopers located the contraband.

The passenger, Terrence Martin, 37, of Harper Woods, Mich., was incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine