Hoop Project laces up for weekend

The Hoop Project, a three-on-three basketball tournament has traditionally been a double-elimination style bracket. Brackets will be available for individuals 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18. Men’s A Division will be for college or greater experienced players. Division B will be for high school experience and up and Men’s C will be for those with high school experience or less. Women will have a division for players 19 and older. The project also introduces a new division for coed players six and younger. Players return to Gallipolis this Saturday for the annual tournament. Also pictured, Holzer Health System has laid out its first rubber basketball court mat for Hoop Project play on State Street.

Holzer Health System has laid out its first rubber basketball court mat for Hoop Project play on State Street.