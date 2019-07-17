Throwback Thursday: Buffington Island

At left, the original Buffington Island monument built in 1931, which was replaced after falling into despair. At right, the Buffington Island Monument as it stands today. The Battle of Buffington Island will be remembered this weekend with the Buffington Island Battlefield Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20. The service is sponsored by the Ohio Dept. Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Ohio History Connection. The service is scheduled to include remarks by Ohio Dept. Commander Shane Milburn, Cadot-Blessing Camp #126 Sr. Vice Commander Sam Wilson, as well as participation by Benjamin Fearing Camp #2 Commander Norm Pape and Chaplin Andy Francis. Music will be played by Steve Free, with Bill McCreedy of Cadot-Blessing Camp #126 to play Taps. Following the service will be lunch at the Portland Community Center.

At left, the original Buffington Island monument built in 1931, which was replaced after falling into despair. At right, the Buffington Island Monument as it stands today. The Battle of Buffington Island will be remembered this weekend with the Buffington Island Battlefield Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20. The service is sponsored by the Ohio Dept. Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Ohio History Connection. The service is scheduled to include remarks by Ohio Dept. Commander Shane Milburn, Cadot-Blessing Camp #126 Sr. Vice Commander Sam Wilson, as well as participation by Benjamin Fearing Camp #2 Commander Norm Pape and Chaplin Andy Francis. Music will be played by Steve Free, with Bill McCreedy of Cadot-Blessing Camp #126 to play Taps. Following the service will be lunch at the Portland Community Center.