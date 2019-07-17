City addresses planning commission issues

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission gathered for a special meeting Tuesday evening in the Gallipolis Municipal Building to discuss city planning commission concerns and the potential for adding an annexation expense calculator to the city’s website.

“We had a planning commission meeting here last night and I know everyone has things to do in the summertime, ” said Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene. ” Last night, I think we had three members (present). It’s hard to ask people to come down here and present their plans and ideas that they’ve worked on and us not have enough people to have a meeting or not have five opinions. What are our opinions on maybe having an alternate? If they can’t be here, maybe having one of the (city commissioners) fill in for them.”

Planning commission members are appointed by the city commission.

Commissioner Tony Gallagher made a motion to allow city commissioners to serve as alternates to planning commission members.

“It’s well needed,” said Gallagher.

Commissioner Cody Caldwell seconded the motion and commissioners unanimously passed the measure.

Greene also discussed what was called the “Sinking Fund.”

“If something happens to one of the (city) commissioners and you (commissioners) can’t agree on a candidate to fill that position (city commission seat) in 10 days, it goes to the Sinking Fund,” said Greene. “There are some candidates whose (Sinking Fund) terms are up. The average person doesn’t know what the commission does, but a past commissioner does. If we’re going to place people on the Sinking Fund, what do you (current commissioners) think of asking some of the past commissioners to fill in?”

Two individuals are reportedly looking to be replaced on the Sinking Fund. Commissioners said they would continue considering Greene’s words regarding the Sinking Fund.

At the previous Monday night’s planning commission meeting, Greene said builders had approached the planning commission about concerns with a recent city policy which requires newly constructed resident buildings to have 1,000 square feet of heated living space on the first floor to be built in Gallipolis limits.

“They came in and had (roughly) 500 foot on the first floor and (roughly) 500 on the second floor (planned for construction),” said Greene. “The question was brought up, do we want to change this and do it case-by-case?”

Greene said builders had three such units they wanted to produce. Commissioners reportedly decided to stick to their previous policy for the sake of consistency in treating potential builders the same and to avoid rapidly rotating policy change concerns

Commissioner Beau Sang asked City Clerk and Auditor Annette Landers to look into potentially placing an annexation finance calculator on the city’s website in order to allow those who might be annexed into city limits to see how city ordinances would affect their taxable income. Landers said she believed that could be done and would look into Sang’s request.

Gallipolis City Commission gathers the first and third Tuesday evenings in the Gallipolis Municipal Building at 6 p.m. at 333 Third Avenue.