Gallia Jr. Fair schedule released

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Junior Fair will once again return to Jackson Pike between July 29 and August 3 for its 70th year.

On Monday, July 29, considered “Gallia County Night,” the fair starts at 8 a.m. with rabbit judging in the dairy barn. The horse show starts a 9 a.m. in the Horse Arena and tobacco judging starts in the Show Arena. at 11 a.m. poultry judging begins after the rabbit show in the Dairy Barn. Field crops will be viewed in the Activities Building at 11 a.m. Between 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., free conservation activities will be held near the pond area. Miniature goats will be shown in the Show Arena at 1:30 p.m. and the Cloverbud Show-and-Tel will be held in the Gray Pavilion at 2 p.m. Market Goat Showing will be held in the Show Arena at 3 p.m.

The South Gallia High School Band will play on the Holzer Main Stage at 3 p.m. and the Gallia Academy High School Band will play at 4 p.m. on the Holzer Main Stage. The fair’s official opening ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the Holzer Main Stage and will feature VFW Post 4464, the National Anthem led by the River Valley High School band, the invocation led by First Baptist Church’s Pastor Aaron Young, the introduction of dignitaries by Tim Massie and a welcome address will be given by Ronnie Slone.

A Livestock Skill-A-Thon will follow in the Gray Pavilion at 6 p.m. and the Little Miss Gallia County Contest will be featured on the Holzer Main Stage at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Championship Rodeo will be held at the pulling track. Little Mister Gallia County starts at 7:30 p.m. on the Holzer Main Stage and 2019’s Gallia County Queen Pageant begins at 9:30 p.m. on the Holzer Main Stage.

On July 30, considered “Religious and Senior Citizens Night,” Swine Showmanship will be featured in the Show Arena at 9 a.m. A horse show takes place in the Horse Arena at 9 a.m. Market Swine events take place in the Show Arena at 4 p.m. Boy Scout Awards are given at 5:30 p.m. and Girl Scout Awards are given at 6 p.m. Four-Wheel Drive Truck Pulls start at 6:30 p.m. in the pulling track. Barnyard Games will be held in the Horse Arena at 7 p.m. Poet Voices with Grace and Glory will be featured on the Holzer Main Stage. Ryan Stevenson with Eye of the Storm and No Matter What also comes to the Holzer Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.

July 31, Beef Breeding Show begins the day in the Show Arena at 9 a.m. Extreme 4-H Cowboy Trail Competition will be featured in the Horse Arena at 10 a.m. Sheep Showmanship comes to the Show Arena at 3 p.m. and Market Lambs come to the Show Arena at 6 p.m. A Costume Contest for horses will be held 6 p.m. in the Horse Arena. The Fairgrounds Scavenger Hunt starts at the Horse Arena at 6:30 p.m. and Field Stock Tractor and Semi Pull begins at the Pulling Track at 6:30 p.m. Riley Green with There was This Girl and If It Wasn’t for Trucks on the Holzer Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.

On Aug. 1, the Steer Show will be in the Show Arena at 8:30 a.m. An Exhibition Horse Clinic will be held in the Horse Arena at 10 a.m. The Kiwanis Youth Program will be held on the Holzer Main Stage at 12:30 p.m. with balloon bursting, bubblegum blowing, watermelon eating and more along with a canine unit demonstration by the Gallia Sheriff’s Office. A free casting tournament will be held in the pond area at 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Steer and Feeder Calf Showmanship Contest will be held in Show Arena at 1 p.m. Bossard Library will hold a program in the Gray Pavilion from 1 to 4 p.m. Feeder Calf and Dairy Feeders will be presented in the Show Arena at 2 p.m. The Dairy Show starts at 4 p.m. in the Show Arena. At 5 p.m., the Adult Showmanship Contest comes to the Show Arena. Cloverbud graduation will be held in the Gray Pavilion at 6 p.m. and the Horse Fun Show starts in the Horse Arena at 6 p.m.

Garden Tractor and four-wheeler pulls come to the Pulling Track at 7 p.m. Master Exhibitor will be presented in the Show Arena at 7 p.m. David Crowder Band with Red Letters and Come As You Are comes to the Holzer Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 2 sees the 68th annual Market Steer Sale in the Show Arena at 9 a.m. The seventh Market Goat Sale starts in the Show Arena at 10 a.m. the 37th Market Tobacco Sale starts in the Show Arena at 10:30 a.m. The Pretty Baby Contest will be held on the Holzer Main Stage at 10 a.m. The 61st Market Lamb Sale comes to the Show Arena at 11 a.m., the same time as the Horse Awards Ceremony in the Horse Arena. Free archery conservation activities will be held in the pond area from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Holzer Health System will hold its awards shows at 5 p.m. in the Gray Pavilion. Mud Volleyball will be held in the Horse arena at 5:30 p.m. The Kiddie Tractor Pull starts at 5:30 p.m. with registration at 4:30 p.m. at the Holzer Main Stage. The OSTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull will be at the Pulling Track at 7 p.m. and Riverside Cloggers followed by the Band BeaverCreek will be at the Holzer Main Stage at 7:30 p.m.

On Aug. 3, the final day of the fair, the 59th Market Hog Sale will be featured in the Show Arena at 9 a.m. At 5 p.m., demolition derbies return to the Pulling Track with the Power Wheels Class, Lawn Mowers, Mini-Car, Street Stock Class and Kicker Class. A Taste of Gallia County will be presented by the Gallia County Jamboree with Big Buck Country on the Holzer Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.

File photo

Fair week July 29 – Aug. 3