New ‘More than Pink’ walk event to be held in Athens

ATHENS — Susan G. Komen Columbus announced Thursday key changes to its annual community fundraising event.

Komen Columbus Executive Director Katie Carter said the chapter will debut the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk™ Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Peden Stadium on the Ohio University campus.

“We believe the MORE THAN PINK Walk™ is the next evolution in our efforts to get rid of breast cancer once and for all,” Carter said. “It’s an easier way for anyone to get involved, empower their community, and raise funds for breast cancer treatment, patient advocacy, and lifesaving research.”

Athens first hosted a Race for the Cure® event in 2015. Carter said the new event will include “a fresh new experience.” Rather than include a timed run, this new MORE THAN PINK Walk™ will demonstrate how every participant’s fundraising efforts fuel lifesaving research, critical patient care, and public policy advocacy in a personal and powerful way.

“The MORE THAN PINK Walk™ ensures that participants have a clear understanding of the value they provide in Susan G. Komen’s overall mission and how their fundraising makes an impact in the fight against breast cancer,” Carter said.

Nearly 400 women, 365 in Southeast Ohio, receive a breast cancer diagnosis every year. Komen Columbus has raised more than $30 million going toward research and service, with many Komen Community Partners in southeast Ohio receiving Komen grant support:

· Ohio University Healthy Adult Project: Breast Education Screening & Navigation Program

· OhioHealth Care Sites and Mobile Mammography in central and southeastern Ohio

· The Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville

· OhioHealth Foundation: OhioHealth Pink Pathways Program

· The Ohio State University Breast Health Connection

· Mount Carmel Health System Foundation: Collaborating through the Continuum of Care

· Southern Ohio Medical Center: Hands of Hope

· The Ohio State University: Wayfinder Patient Navigation Program

Julie McMahon, director of mission, Komen Columbus, said the new format is more accessible for participants. Registration beings at $15, and it’s now easier for people raise funds by themselves or with a group.

“Many of our participants said the most meaningful part of participating coming together to share stories, laughter and tears,” said McMahon. “This new format will make that easier for attendees and helps us better showcase our efforts to fight this devastating disease.”

Early bird registration begins at just $10. Komen Columbus hopes the 2019 MORE THAN PINK Walk™ will raise $100,000 Race registration and full events details are are now available at http://www.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=8075&pg=entry.

About Susan G. Komen® Columbus

Komen Columbus has invested more than $30 million since it began in 1993 toward our goal of ending breast cancer forever. Komen is the only breast cancer organization attacking the disease on all fronts through community outreach, research, advocacy and global work. Locally, Komen Columbus collaborates with community partners to fund education to the many women still unaware of their risk for breast cancer, screening to many uninsured and underinsured and support those diagnosed and undergoing treatment. Susan G. Komen has invested more than $13.5 million in breast cancer research in Ohio and $889 million in global research. For more information, visit komencolumbus.org or call (614) 297-8155 or Toll Free: 1-866-611-2873. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Information from Susan G. Komen Columbus.