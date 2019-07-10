Dutcher to perform Friday

POMEROY — The 20th year of the Rhythm on the River concerts will continue on Friday with a performance by Bill Dutcher. Dutcher plays modern acoustic guitar.

The performance will take place at 8 p.m. on the Pomeroy Riverfront Amphitheater and is free to the public.

According to his biography, “When Bill Dutcher picks up an acoustic guitar, the music that fills the room cannot be branded with a simple sentence. When you see him play live you’re experiencing an event that shatters the pre-conceived notion of what a solo acoustic can do. You’re witnessing the fusion of six strings, ten fingers, unorthodox instruments and various electronics that blend into a unique cocktail of rock, blues, classical, middle-eastern and Celtic flavors.”

Born and raised in Dublin, Ohio, He played electric lead guitar in various successful bands throughout the Midwest before making the journey towards performing as a solo artist. He relocated to Phoenix in 2005 to bring his music to new audiences.

His vocal ability reaches deep down towards the baritone styling of Johnny Cash and soars up to the ethereal echoes of Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin. His original lyrics speak of personal experiences that make his songs read like stories from the heart. When performing live, Dutcher’s intensity shines through as he visually assaults the strings and sonically leaves listeners perplexed. Exotic tunings, two-handed tapping and percussive techniques, along with his ability to keep listeners captivated, has won over audiences nationwide. Dutcher’s commitment to music along with his stage experience offers a unique entertainment presentation.

Regular listener’s constantly remark about how no two shows are the same. “I love to push the envelope every night, trying to draw in all that is around me and channel that energy through my heart and hands to the audiences’ ears,” Dutcher comments. He has a sixth sense for the art of reading audiences and playing to the dynamic of a venue. Every show sends listeners away saying, “How can one guy and one guitar do this?”

On July 19, The Carpenter Ants from Charleston, West Virginia will perform.

Information from BillDutcher.com and the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society.

Bill Dutcher will perform Friday during the Rhythm on the River concert series. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_7.11-Dutcher.jpg Bill Dutcher will perform Friday during the Rhythm on the River concert series. Photo courtesy of BillDutcher.com