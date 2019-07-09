County increases funding to Summer Advantage

GALLIOPLIS — Gallia County Commissioners recently authorized an amendment to increase funding for a sub-grant agreement between the Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services (GCDJFS) and Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (ESC) which has allowed for a grassroots program in Gallia County called Summer Advantage.

This program has established a unique partnership involving the Commissioners, GCDJFS, ESC, Gallia County Local Schools, Gallipolis City Schools, Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Gallia County Health Department and several sponsors who have contributed to as well as participated in the program. The program allows students and families to participate in educational programs, enrichment activities, family events, and adult classes.

The Summer Advantage program was developed by the Gallia-Vinton ESC to expand students’ high school and post-secondary ambitions, help students learn a methodical process for making decisions, increase students’ confidence and self-esteem, improve parent skills to support student academic achievement, increase the well-being and stability of families, and “stop the summer slide”.

The ESC received the Outstanding New Student Program category award from the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) for the Summer Advantage program at the end of its pilot project in 2017.

“The program continues to grow and serve Gallia County thanks to the partnerships that go beyond what most call collaboration,” said Gallia County Commissioner Harold Montgomery.

The collaborative efforts of the partners provide many enrichment opportunities included in the Summer Advantage program, such as Healthy Kick Start, a Back to School Community Health Day and Immunization Clinic, that will be held August 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gallia County Health Department.

The Gallia Health Department can be found at 499 Jackson Pike along with the Gallia post of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

From right to left, Gallia Commissioners Harold Montgomery, David Smith and Brent Saunders stand with Gallia-Vinton ESC Superintendent Denise Shockley and Gallia County Job and Family Services Director Dana Glassburn.