Miller returns to ‘Mayor’s Night Out’

POINT PLEASANT — The free summertime concert series, Mayor’s Night Out, will continue on this Friday at the Riverfront Park amphitheater with a returning Ohio Valley favorite performing, Cee-Cee Miller.

Miller, a local musician for area festivals and events, will be giving the audience an evening full of country, rock, and blues tunes.

All shows in the series begin at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings and are held in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. Admission is free.

Miller grew up in a musically inclined family, developing a deep love for the art of singing at an early age. She would always be asked to sing, by friends and relatives, during family gatherings and other special occasions, even when she was still a child. People would tell her how her music made them feel lighter and gave them a certain sense of happiness.

As time passed, she continued to hone her craft, studying various singing styles and techniques, as well as learning as many genres as she could, adding to her constantly growing repertoire each time. She loves singing and performing for all types of crowds and usually decides the songs she will perform, based on the type of audience who will be present at the venue.

Her goal is to become one of the most requested West Virginia singers there is. She said she would love for her name to be the first name that comes to mind, when someone thinks of the best West Virginia musicians to hire for fairs, festivals, private parties and more.

Following Millers’s performance, the following summer shows have been booked:

Devin Henry takes the stage on July 19 offering a variety of country and rock tunes. Then, on July 26, Blue Moves will be performing some oldies such as musical styling of Elton John and the Beatles.

Aug. 2 welcomes local singer/songwriter Paul Doeffinger to the stage performing his original songs and classic hits. Covered by Love will perform Aug. 16, offering a night of gospel tunes. Scotty Randolph will be performing country, blues, and southern rock on Aug. 23, . The last show will be Aug. 30 with Karen Allen and her performance of folk and rock music.

There will be no concert Friday, Aug. 9 due to the Mason County Fair.

Marianne Campbell contributed to this article.

Cee-Cee Miller will be performing a mix of country, rock, and blues tunes this Friday evening for Mayor's Night Out.