Gallia celebrates Independence Day

A Charger painted after the iconic Dukes of Hazzard’s General Lee rolls by on Second Avenue

Rider display the colors of the United States as they trot by.

The Emancipation Celebration Committee rolls by as it looks forward to another year celebrating the famous announcement freeing American slaves by President Abraham Lincoln.

South Gallia Marching Band leads patriotic tunes along Second Avenue.

Local Girl Scouts of America carry banners.

Area residents celebrate Independence Day while watching the Second Avenue parade on July 4.

Area residents and visitors line up to get a moment to visit with John Schneider, arguably best known for his role as Bo Duke from the Dukes of Hazzard television show.

John Schneider, known for his role as Bo Duke on the Dukes of Hazzard, signs a hat for a fan in Gallipolis City Park.

The finale of fireworks wraps up another year for the River Recreation Festival.

Runners rush to the finish of the Gallipolis Rotary Mile.

Gallia Academy Marching Band strides by in time to patriotic tunes.

Candy is commonly passed to crowd members during Gallipolis parades.

Area residents welcome firetrucks along Second Avenue.

The 69th Rotary Mile participants stand with their trophies and fellow participants. For girls 10 and under, Joanna Gilliam places first with Rylee Saunders placing second. For Girls 11 through 13, Kennedy Smith placed first and Jalyn Short placed second. For girls 14 to high school graduate ages, Lauren Twyman placed first and Savannah Reese placed second. For boys 10 and under, Jansyn Smith placed first and Lincoln Shamblin second. For boys 11 through 13, Carter Clark placed first and Dylan Sheets second. For boys 14 through high school graduate, Rory Twyman placed first and Garrett Frazer second.