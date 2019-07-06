The Fourth of July…in Meigs and Gallia counties

The Fourth of July was celebrated across Meigs and Gallia counties on Thursday. Pictured here, a long-time favorite in the area, the Frog Jumping Contest was held on July 4 at Star Mill Park in Racine. Organized by Council Member Ashli Peterman, the contest brought together participants of all ages. Here, Eean Bailey jumps one of his frogs. Bailey took both second and third place in the 13-17 age group. Also pictured, the fireworks display at the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival which saw City Park packed for two days of family-friendly activites. More on holiday events in Meigs and Gallia counties inside this edition and online at www.mydailytribune.com and www.mydailysentinel.com.

